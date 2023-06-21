Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Turkey
  5. Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup

Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup

Save
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup

Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, FacadeIstanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsIstanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Interior Photography, BeamIstanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Interior PhotographyIstanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Istanbul, Turkey
  • City: Istanbul
  • Country: Turkey
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Enrico Cano

Text description provided by the architects. With 10,500 square meters of usable space across five levels, the new Istanbul Modern building comprises large exhibition galleries, multifunctional spaces, dedicated zones for education, offices, and spaces for commercial activity.

Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Enrico Cano
Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Image 29 of 37

The building is based on an 8.4 x 8.4-meter grid with steel-brace concrete columns designed to resist significant seismic events. The circular columns and round mechanical funnels form an architectural landscape at ground level. The round shapes of these structural elements soften the transition between light and shadow and create a bright and safe environment by removing the sharp division between light and dark.

Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Enrico Cano
Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, Column
© Enrico Cano
Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Image 31 of 37

A library, café, museum shop, information points, and educational workshop spaces are on the ground floor next to the main lobby. A transparent glass fence underneath the main volume of the building provides protected areas for an outdoor sculpture terrace as well as educational spaces for children. The public areas of the museum are connected by a wide central stairway, suspended in a large void in the center of the main lobby. From the ground floor lobby, the stairs provide access to a 156-seat auditorium on an underground mezzanine. Photography and pop-up galleries are located on the first floor, as are staff offices, education, and event rooms. The restaurant on the south façade has an outdoor terrace with views toward the sea.

Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cemal Emden

All lobby spaces on the upper levels give visitors a view of both Tophane Park and the waters of the Bosphorus, maintaining a visual connection to the museum’s surroundings which also helps visitors orientate themselves within the building.

Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Interior Photography
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Interior Photography
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Interior Photography
© Cemal Emden

The second floor has 3,300 square meters of exhibition space that house permanent and temporary exhibition galleries. A staircase leads from the second-floor lobby to a glass lantern opening onto a 650-square-meter rooftop viewing terrace that hovers above a shallow plane of water spread across the entire roof. A metaphysical connection is created by the reflections of the city on both the water feature and the sea, which merge into one.

Save this picture!
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Enrico Cano

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kılıçali Paşa, Tophane İskele Cd. No:1/1, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Office
Arup
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumTurkey
Cite: "Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup" 21 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002751/istanbul-modern-museum-renzo-piano-building-workshop-plus-arup> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags