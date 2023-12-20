Češča Vas Pool Complex / ENOTA

+ 30

Swimming Pool • Novo Mesto, Slovenia Architects: ENOTA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4770 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Miran Kambič

Lead Architects: Dean Lah, Milan Tomac

Design Team: Jurij Ličen, Nuša Završnik Šilec, Polona Ruparčič, Sara Ambruš, Eva Tomac, Eva Javornik, Urška Malič, Rasmus Skov, Sara Mežik, Jakob Kajzer, Peter Sovinc, Carlos Cuenca Solana, Goran Djokić

Structural Engineering: Ivan Ramšak

Mechanical Engineer: Nom biro

Electrical Engineer: Nom biro

Landscape Architecture: Krajinaris

Pool Technology: Controlmatik ABW

City: Novo Mesto

Country: Slovenia

Text description provided by the architects. New pool complex Češča vas is located in a space dominated by the existing, recently renovated velodrome. It is our preference not to drastically alter the spatial relationships with the erection of the new swimming pool facility as it would introduce disorder that the space could do without, and further saturate it. The new pool facility thus takes advantage of the topographic properties of the inclined terrain. It is sited as low as possible and does not constitute a new dominant in the space.

The complex comprises two interior pools and their infrastructure; in the 2nd phase of the project, an exterior Olympic-size pool is to be added. The spatial design employs the partially dug-in levels to separate the individual new amphitheater ambients by way of elevation. The entrance hall is thus disconnected from the traffic surfaces, while the lowest-lying pool area corresponds to the elevation of the surroundings at the westernmost edge of the area.

The banks of the cut terrain are transformed into grandstands for visitors. In this manner, the design reduces the structure's facade envelope surface, thereby increasing its energy efficiency and reducing the investment cost. The possible risk due to the increased terrain excavation is thus efficiently balanced. The building's subdued appearance in the space is achieved by the low floating roof, under which the surrounding landscape is allowed to flow across the pool. At the same time, the roof of the structure is the volume housing all the program which does not require direct contact with the water surfaces.

The program arrangement ensures a taller ceiling height above the pool space and a lower ceiling height at the reception desk and changing rooms. The structural design of the roof featuring a grillage based on wall beams concealed in the program's partition walls allows for large spans and requires few vertical supports. The light appearing along the entire perimeter creates an impression of the roof volume hovering above the pool surface, while wide views of the surrounding nature open from the interior. The cantilever roof on the building's entrance side acts as a canopy, which, together with the dug-in amphitheater surface, forms the exterior entrance platform.

The materiality of the pool complex is very simple and restrained. The facade envelope of the floating roof is covered in natural, unvarnished timber boards which will in time age and thereby further blend the building with the materiality of the surrounding forest. Together with the tilted geometry, the roof appears in the space as a paraphrase of the local rural development. The design of the amphitheatral spaces, i.e. the program platforms on the various levels, is homogenous and executed in local concrete with different surface finishes. The only material accent is found in the building's interior.

The bottom side of the floating pool roof volume is uniformly colored in an intense, warm hue. The ceiling is thus rendered sufficiently present to act as a pleasant shelter for the users despite the pool space's lack of filled perimeter walls. At the same time, the interior being accented in this way acts as a discreet invitation for the users of the surrounding exterior space.