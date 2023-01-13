Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. CHUZHI House / Wallmakers

CHUZHI House / Wallmakers

Save
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers

CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, ForestCHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, DeckCHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, WindowsCHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior PhotographyCHUZHI House / Wallmakers - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shoolagiri, India
  • Architects: Wallmakers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2122
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Syam Sreesylam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hafele, Kohler, NANOBRAIN
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography
© Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Chuzhi is a project that helps to understand what can be built in odd sites that are generally deemed ‘unsuitable’ for construction. Situated in a gated community called Sanctity Ferme in a picturesque location called Shoolagiri, the owner was in a fix as there were unwanted obscure plots at the periphery of the community characterized by steep rocky topography, huge trees, and thick vegetation making people reluctant to make homes there as the buildable area seemed less.

Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Image 21 of 21
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Deck
© Syam Sreesylam

In current times when people are obsessed with achieving beautiful scenic views from their homes and least concerned with how their houses end up looking like unnatural eyesores in virgin beautiful landscapes, our concept of Camouflage architecture, where we want the buildings to stay hidden and merge seamlessly with the existing topography seems apt.

Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Windows
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Image 20 of 21
Cross Section
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam

Chuzhi as the meaning suggests in Malayalam, “whirpool” are swirls of precast poured debris earth composite bottle beams, fashioned from 4000 discarded plastic bottles designed around the three large Tamarind trees on site. The idea was to make a subterranean home that would originate from the rock bed, forming multiple whirls around the tree and adjoining to create a secure private space below for the residents and a space around the trees above that ensures that the thick vegetation and ecosystem continues to thrive undisturbed.

Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Image 19 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography
© Syam Sreesylam

The swirls of Chuzhi start as walls and spiral all the way up to form the roof. Perched in between the three trees, the house has been designed with a glass roof to give you the feeling of living underneath the canopy of trees. Although the house has no elevation, it properly defines the public space from the private space with the roof doubling up as a seating area around the tree.

Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Interior Photography, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam
Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Deck, Beam
© Syam Sreesylam

The idea was to allow the natural ecosystem of trees and the surroundings to be retained as it is above the house, without compromising on the comfort of the inhabitants. Chuzhi is a two-bedroom residence designed with an open layout and minimalistic interiors and has floors that have been made of reclaimed wood that has been pieced together. But the surprising fact is that the building manages to tuck itself away into the landscape like a snake curling up under a rock on a hot day.

Save this picture!
CHUZHI House / Wallmakers - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Syam Sreesylam

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wallmakers
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "CHUZHI House / Wallmakers" 13 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994928/chuzhi-house-wallmakers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags