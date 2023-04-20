Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Brazil
  5. Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Save
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior PhotographySagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior PhotographySagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior PhotographySagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, ForestSagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Chapel
Brasilia, Brazil
  • Arquitetos Líderes : Eder Alencar, André Velloso e Luciana Saboia
  • Architecture : Eder Alencar, André Velloso, Luciana Saboia, Paulo Victor Borges, Margarida Massimo, Rodrigo Rezende, Pedro Santos, Julia Huff
  • Builder : Tecna Construtora
  • Metal Structure : Vista Engenharia
  • Concrete Structure : Breno Rodrigues
  • Installations : Alencar Costa
  • Lighting Technician : Beth Leite
  • Acoustics : Síntese Acústica Arquitetônica
  • Landscaping : Quinta Arquitetura, Design e Paisagismo
  • Environmental Comfort : Qualia-A Conforto Ambiental e Eficiência Energética
  • City : Brasilia
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural concept adopted unfolds itself from the relationship between spirituality, nature, and community. Spirituality communicates itself in the Catholic religion through its rites, celebrations, and sacred symbols. The sacred sense stands and renovates itself through the sensitive contact of nature, which evokes the divine presence and the integration with the cosmos. Architecture, on its turn, has been the privileged space of manifestation of the sacred by the person who occupies it, where the light penetrates delicately or where the silence of the stone manifests itself in the murmur of the prayers. The circular nave brings as a concept this gesture of welcoming, as it approximates the altar to the congregation.

Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Natural light penetrates through the roof circular ring, transforming the internal space of the nave, which is disposed half level below the natural height of the plot. This allows the overflow of the landscape through a small opening aligned to the ground floor, at the same time that it preserves the intimacy of the internal space. Such a feature is only possible due to the elevation of the circular concrete volume, suspended by six pillars that belong to the structural foundation implanted in the topography. By revealing the presence of the horizon, the architecture becomes a constitutive element of the landscape, an opening to the poetic dimension of the world, connecting the material reality to its spectator’s gaze.

Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Bench, Chair
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 43 of 44
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 44 of 44
Section
Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

It is possible to state that the architectural concept synthesizes the three fundamental premises of Brasilia: the implantation of the architectural complex, delicately applied on the topography, and its opening to the horizon; the inseparability between the urban and its architecture, between public and private space and, as a consequence, between the community and the sacred; and thirdly, the consideration of the landscape as a structuring and fundamental element of the architectural configuration, recognized by Brasilia’s inclusion on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites.

Save this picture!
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brasilia - Integrated Development Region of the DF and Surroundings, Brasilia - Federal District, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelBrazil
Cite: "Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Paróquia da Sagrada Família / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 20 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999706/sagrada-familia-parish-arqbr-arquitetura-e-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags