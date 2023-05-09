Submit a Project Advertise
World
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, ForestLuna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior PhotographyLuna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, ColumnLuna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, BeamLuna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Yungay, Chile
  • Client: Fundación Artificial
  • Architect: Mauricio Pezo, Sofía von Ellrichshausen
  • Collaborators: Emilie Kjaer, Maria Arnold, Isabella Hubsch, Thomas Harlander, Fabian Puller, Olga Herrenbrücks, Torun Stjern, Simon Bohnet, Amelie Bès, Elina Zempetakis, Jeffrey Wu, Jasper Lorenz, Hannah Frossard, Pablo Valsangiacomo
  • Structure: Sergio Contreras
  • Construction: Constructora Natural
  • City: Yungay
  • Country: Chile
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Forest
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 39 of 40
Draw
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 40 of 40
Draw
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Text description provided by the architects. This is a large and small building located at the foot of the Andes mountain range. In fact, it is a collection of twelve different buildings separated by visible seismic joints. To say that this collection of concrete blocks is a house would be too simple.

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 28 of 40
Site plan
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

To say that it is a museum would be too humble. Aside from its secular character, this group of buildings is more of a cloister. It has a severe profile, (once again) a square footprint divided by an asymmetrical cross, with rooms on the perimeter and in its core.

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Garden
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 29 of 40
Plan 1
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

These rooms unfold horizontally around four different courtyards: one, elongated, that follows the natural terrain along with the sunrise and sunset; another, also elongated, oriented to the north and completely flat, with a stream of water that connects a solitary hazelnut and two triangular ends; another, directionless, with a circular flower garden; and a last one that triples its size, with a pond and several old trees.

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 30 of 40
Plan 2
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Exterior Photography, Column, Windows
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

The name of this intricate structure is given by the size of this largest courtyard, which is equivalent to that of a bullring (called 'medialuna' in the Chilean rural tradition). But names are the least of our concerns.

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 31 of 40
Plan 3
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Beam
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

The spatial quality of each room, both interior and exterior, is marked by unique openings in multiple directions. A tenuous functional division line is thus established: there is almost no contrast between living and working rooms (for painting, writing, or gardening).

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 32 of 40
Sections
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 33 of 40
Sections
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

In some corners there are nuances of intimacy; in others, weight, emptiness, and opacity become, in a way, monumental. The unfolded format of the system makes evident the flat horizontal extension of the roof, although with an almost imperceptible transition from one to two floors.

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 34 of 40
Sections
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

The fortified presence of the building - despite the exaggerated lack of thickness of its handmade concrete walls - is divided by horizontal strata of regular cornices. In opposition to these rough surfaces, the walls of the courtyard are crowned by thick eaves, some straight and others rounded.

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 35 of 40
Views
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Cite: "Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen" [Casa Luna / Pezo von Ellrichshausen] 09 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000610/luna-house-pezo-von-ellrichshausen> ISSN 0719-8884

