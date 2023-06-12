Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Spain
  5. CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio

CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio

Save
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio

CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, BeamCRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairCRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior PhotographyCRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installation, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: BURR Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maru Serrano
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CRA is a set of support structures designed to temporarily transform one of the warehouses in Matadero Madrid into the Center for Artistic Residencies.

Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

The spatial proposal for the Center for Artistic Residencies (CRA) at Matadero Madrid consists of a collection of supporting elements designed to create spaces for gatherings, private work, storage, workshops, and other potential needs of the artists in residence at the warehouses of Matadero.

Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Image 19 of 20
General Floor Plan
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Maru Serrano

Drawing clear inspiration from Celine Condorelli's Support Structure Manifesto, these elements focus on the user. The intervention includes elements operating at different scales. Firstly closed storage elements are arranged with one side covered by stretched tarpaulins. These elements take the shape of "+" signs, "T" shapes, and "L" shapes on the floor plan, forming independent quadrants for four resident artists. They provide privacy for work, focused lighting, storage, and workspaces. The arrangement of these elements within the vast warehouses of Matadero Madrid creates more private individual spaces, allowing access from the perimeter for each of them. Simultaneously a common space appears, which the individual spaces converge upon, shielded from the gaze of visitors and other workers.

Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Image 20 of 20
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Bench
© Maru Serrano

Additionally, a semicircular aluminum structure on wheels featuring a large curtain serves as a backdrop for presentations or meetings. Finally, separate storage and workshop spaces are established, set apart from other uses by a large textile barrier.

Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

The structures aim to present themselves as neutral and uniform elements that do not interfere with the artistic work of the residents. They adopt a deliberately temporary aesthetic, positioning themselves clearly as servers of the space and its users.

Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Maru Serrano
Save this picture!
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BURR Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsSpain
Cite: "CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio" [CRA (Centro de residencias artísticas) / BURR Studio] 12 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002207/cra-center-for-artistic-residencies-burr-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags