Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Japan
  5. KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, WindowsKANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardKANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, BeamKANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, BeamKANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Clinic, Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Takasago, Japan
  • Design Team From Kengo Kuma ＆ Associates: Kengo Kuma, Takashi Taguchi
  • Design Team From Taisei Design Planners Architects & Engineers: Hiroyuki Hirai, Keisuke Okazaki
  • Structural Engineer From Taisei Design Planners Architects & Engineers: Shinya Nishimoto, Yumi Sakaguchi, Kayo Yasuda
  • Mep Engineer From Taisei Design Planners Architects & Engineers: Takashi Yuasa, Naoya Ando, Hisashi Kitani
  • Client: KANEKA CORPORATION
  • City: Takasago
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. KANEKA Wellness Center is Kaneka Corporation’s welfare facility, which also functions as a medical facility. With its corporate policy including “wellness first,” Kaneka places importance on the reform of employees’ workstyles and their healthcare. In this facility, medical care and regular medical check-ups are provided to Kaneka’s employees, and various activities will be held to improve employees’ health awareness. In its construction plan, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers provided the design, which used various environmental technologies developed by Kaneka under the supervision of Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 26 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Beam
© Norihito Yamauchi

This construction site is in the neglected thicket adjoining Kaneka’s manufacturing site. The design goal was the construction of buildings surrounded by greenery, preserving as many existing trees as possible. After the existing trees were 3D-scanned to create data on them so as to identify their positions, tree felling, mainly of invasive alien species of trees, was carried out so as to preserve tree species suitable to this area. Polyhedral roofs extending from the ground cover the buildings as the architecture integrates into the woods.

Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Windows
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 25 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Beam
© Norihito Yamauchi

Tile-integrated type solar cells, transparent solar cells, and green roofs are integrated into the polyhedral roofs, attaching different environmental technologies to different roof sides, giving various expressions to the roofs. A number of Kaneka’s environmental technologies were employed for the buildings. For example, the external insulation and double ventilation method for wooden construction developed by Kaneka for detached houses was adopted to these medium-sized buildings to install a system that changes ventilation routes according to outdoor air temperature.

Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 27 of 29
Elevations
Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norihito Yamauchi

In addition to them, deep eaves and excellent heat insulation characteristics helped achieve Net-ZEB, whose energy balance is zero. After its completion, this facility has been used for health awareness improvement activities such as cooking classes and exercise events and also as a relaxation space that helps employees recover from fatigue. This facility has acquired IWBI’s WELL Platinum Certification for its health-conscious functions and designs, such as an interior that uses a large amount of wooden materials and the rich greenery that is visible through the windows.

Save this picture!
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Norihito Yamauchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Takasagocho Kajiyamachi, Takasago, Hyogo 676-0068, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 01 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009091/kaneka-wellness-center-kengo-kuma-and-associates-plus-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags