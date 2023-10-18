Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity

Offices
Okazaki, Japan
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

Various under-roof spaces are created by one curved surface, and rooftop space is wrapped up - One large curved surface creates “one room” with different ceiling heights under different places and a softly wrapped space, like a dish, above it. It secures an open interior space suitable for dense residential areas and a rooftop space with moderate privacy at the same time.

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

How to make a new curved surface / make a curved surface with a flat material -  Generally, how to make a curved surface is…

  1. How to make a curved surface with RC
  2. Method of making curved surface with polygonal structure and finishing material
  3. Bending laminated wood / Build H Bending steel to make the curved surface

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Studio Velocity
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Image 31 of 37
Plan - Roof
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Interior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

(1) and (3) have the side that the cost is expensive, and (2) requires a lot of time and effort and also thickens the slab. Therefore, we considered how to make a new curved surface by using a flat material with a very thin and flat cross-section and generating a curved surface by gravity and tension.

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Studio Velocity
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Studio Velocity
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Image 36 of 37
Structure Diagram 03
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Interior Photography, Dining room
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

Wood tension material like extra-fine columns - To prevent the interior space from being overly dominated by structural principles, the tension material is Hinoki rather than wire. This has created a wooden structure that is not much different from usual, except for the curved and very flat beams where the proportions of the pillars do not support the roof.

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

Random vertical material softly defines the space - Randomly arranged wooden tension materials softly define the space and are designed　parallel with the furniture arrangement and the space's cohesiveness.

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Studio Velocity
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Image 30 of 37
Plan - Ground Floor

Changing stress on the curved roof and tension material - The more a person rides on the rooftop, the smaller the tension on the lower vertical pillar, and it is designed so that compression is not applied until a maximum of 150 people (40 kg / ㎡) is reached. The payload and tension keep the shape of the building while deducting from time to time.

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Studio Velocity
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Image 32 of 37
Luminate Plan
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
Courtesy of Studio Velocity
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity - Image 34 of 37
Structure Diagram 01

Precision wood / Designing lamina arrays for laminated timber - Young’s modulus of wood is determined by the average value obtained by destructive inspection of many similar materials or by a very rough grade test in the factory (classification according to strength). Even if they have the same trees and Young’s modulus since wood is alive, it has different properties and strengths, and the actual wood strength of each unique piece cannot be known without destructive testing. Therefore, unlike steel and RC, it is not possible to precisely predict the behavior of timber by structural calculation, so the design is made with a large safety factor. That idea has already been adopted from the laminated timber manufacturing plant. So, it was thought that if non-destructive strength tests were conducted on all the wood used, precise individual member strengths similar to steel frames and behaviors consistent with structural calculations could be obtained. In this plan, 12 “precision wood” pieces were manufactured by designing the arrangement of the lamina based on the individual data obtained by carrying the load test of about 1100 lamina.

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Japan

Top #Tags