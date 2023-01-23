TRUMPF Fitness and Company Sports Center / Barkow Leibinger

+ 18

Principal : Tobias Wenz

Project Architect : Alexander Lehmann

Model Workshop : Andreas Moling, Ina Reinecke, Jasmin Scheckenbach, Kevin Scheurer, Annette Wagner

Program : Fitness area, sports hall, changing rooms

Facade Planning : Priedemann Fassadenberatung

City : Ditzingen

Country : Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. After its beginning in the late 1960s as a factory with production halls and office buildings along the autobahn A81, over the course of the past decades, TRUMPF has developed into a successful high-tech corporation with a future-oriented campus for innovation and industry. It has evolved into an industrial village. In addition to production and administration buildings, there is also a training center, a daycare center, various event spaces for food, music, lectures, or parties, gardens and parks for rest and relaxation, a parking garage with spaces for electric vehicles and bikes, and now a new fitness and sports center.

The spatial and predominately horizontal, expansion was made possible by the availability of parcels of land and existing buildings acquired over time as an unpredictable patchwork. Now the campus has reached the limits of its horizontal growth bound by the autobahn, the city of Ditzingen, and a neighboring company, it is now forced to densify and build vertically.

The new sports center marks a change in the corporate culture of the machine manufacturer TRUMPF. For the company, the new building is an answer to the new social and spatial needs of its staff in a changing working world. It offers the opportunity to create a place that is firmly rooted in the everyday life of the campus, and also fosters social and cultural encounters. Vertical densification (building on top of an existing building) offers a solution while offering diversified programming for the campus.

An empty area on the roof of the logistics center at the southwestern end of the campus was used as an acquired building site for the new 7,400 sqm sports center. The center, located roughly 30 meters above ground level, is accessed via long external stairs (part of the training parkour) and an elevator for transporting people and goods. The building is organized into two areas: a fitness, yoga, and class area with a foyer and changing rooms as well as a sports hall with three playing fields used by TRUMPF’s company sports clubs and teams for basketball, soccer, and badminton. The remaining roof was extensively planted and offers a panoramic view of the corporate campus.

To decrease the weight as well as the CO2 footprint of the rooftop construction, the extension is a prefabricated timber construction of simple and economical laminated spruce that form a 1-story volume with a mezzanine. The clear span of the trusses in the hall reaches 23,5 m, with a height of up to 1,2 m. In the area of the fitness spaces, the span width is halved. The glazing of the southern façade consists of a continuous double façade (to protect acoustically from the loud Autobahn), supplemented in the area for exercise machines with an insulating glass layer and wind-protected sun protection.

The sports hall has no insulating glass, which is merely replaced with protective netting. Translucent polycarbonate panels close off the space to the north. Large sliding doors to the rooftop garden provide fresh air ventilation to the sports hall. The sports center volume hovers above the Autobahn and agricultural fields and by night acts like a glowing lantern.