Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2021 Building of the Year Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our 12th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers, with over 150,000 votes, have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists, representing the best architecture published on ArchDaily. With finalists from six continents, this award developed in partnership with Dornbracht demonstrates that the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to.

Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 75 projects to just 15 winners, the best of each category.

The 2021 Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Best Applied Products

Arkadia / DKO Architecture + Breathe Architecture

Tofino Beach House / Olson Kundig

Lahofer Winery / CHYBIK + KRISTOF

Apple Central World Bangkok / Foster + Partners

Green Solution House / 3XN

Commercial Architecture

Gramalote Market Square / Niro Arquitectura + OAU | Oficina de Arquitectura & Urbanismo

Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA

F.I.L. FUKUOKA Shop / MURAYAMA + KATO ARCHITECTURE

Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio

New Guabuliga Market / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Cultural Architecture

Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet / BIG + ATELIER BRÜCKNER + CCHE

Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad

Experimenta Building in Heilbronn / Sauerbruch Hutton

MEETT Toulouse Exhibition and Convention Centre / OMA

MoAE – Huamao Museum of Art Education / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

Educational Architecture

My Montessori Garden Preschool / HGAA

Boys and Girls Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Yoshino Nursery School and Kindergarten / Tezuka Architects

Fass School and Teachers’ Residences / Toshiko Mori Architect

YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects

Healthcare Architecture

Taverny Medical Center / MAAJ ARCHITECTES

Maternity Waiting Village / MASS Design Group

Repos Maternel Woman’s Shelter Extension / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

Maggie’s Leeds Centre / Heatherwick Studio

St. Carolus Hospital Screening Facility / AT-LARS

Hospitality Architecture

The Club Stand / Bates Smart

Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA

The Chengdu VUE Hotel & Resort Phase I / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Bamboo Hostels China / Studio Anna Heringer

Vedana Restaurant / VTN Architects

Houses

Qishe Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

CH House / ODDO architects

Stairway House / nendo

Brick Vault House / Space Popular

HOUSE (Human's Optional USE) / H&P Architects

Housing

One Thousand Museum Residential Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects

EDEN Singapore Apartments / Heatherwick Studio

Santa Clara Building / Lagula Arquitectes

Stone Garden Apartment Building / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects

Industrial Architecture

L’Oreal Innovation Center / Perkins and Will

Augmented Bricklaying / Gramazio Kohler Research

Tofu Factory / DnA

Jakob Factory / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + rollimarchini architekten

The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate / Langjiu Group + DCA

Interior Architecture

Qkids English Center / Crossboundaries

CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom

Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Off-White Flagship Store Miami / Virgil Abloh + AMO

Dujiangyan Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

Offices

Summers Office Building in Buenos Aires / Architecturestudio

Concordia Design Wrocław / MVRDV

Axel Springer Campus / OMA

Neri&Hu and Design Republic's New Home / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta

Public & Landscape Architecture

Tainan Spring / MVRDV

Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia

WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier

Providence Pedestrian Bridge / INFORM Studio + Buro Happold

Assen Station / Powerhouse Company + De Zwarte Hond

Religious Architecture

Christ Church Somerset West / Noero Architects

Temple of Steps / Sameep Padora & Associates

Church St. Fidelis in Stuttgart / Schleicher ragaller architekten

Islamic Religious and Cultural Center in Ljubljana / Bevk Perović arhitekti

Hall of Immortality at Longshan Cemetery / Studio 10

Small Scale & Installations

The Olive Houses / mar plus ask

Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + David Guambo

Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.

Mies Missing Materiality Installation / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Pipeline Installation / Dosis

Sports Architecture

Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center / NBBJ

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre / Nikken Sekkei

Linfen Shooting Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group Inst.IV

Canoeing Training Center MOSM / RS + Robert Skitek

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until February 18th at 00:01 EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on the morning of February 18th, 2021.