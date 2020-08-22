Linfen Shooting Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group Inst.IV

Submit a Project Advertise
© Qingshan Wu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Recreation & Training
Linfen, China
  • Architect In Charge:Guang Yang
  • Design Team:Guang Yang, Ji Wang, Zhenyu Chen, Rui Hou, Huiqin Li, Jie Yu, Qianjing Sui
  • General Layout:Jingzhao Duan
  • Structure:Ang Lu, Weili Bao
  • Water Supply And Drainage:Shihai Wang
  • Hvac:Zhuzhou Fu
  • Electrical :Jing He, Zepeng Zhang
  • Sports Process:Shugui Yuan
  • Client:Linfen Culture Bureau of Shanxi Province
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Linfen Shooting Center is located north of the city of Linfen, Shanxi province, surrounded by lush greenery of natural field on the east bank of the fenhe river. The overall layout of this project follows a linear axis pointing east-west, thus stretching the main volume facing north. The contour line of the building is shaped to mimic the undulating silhouette of the distant mountain range which on one hand intends to establish an organic relationship with the site, while on the other hand responds to the functional demands inside. In addition, by wrapping all the accessory components， such as staircases，rooftop mechanical rooms and outdoor steps, etc. with an envelope of aluminum skin, we managed to unify our design language under one single and dominant grammar，which enhance the appearance and readability of the building.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

The mountain-like contour line of this building also diminishes the abrupt man-made sense of this square-planed building in the natural background. Furthermore, we slice the building volume into pieces and insert the gap with transparent interface to encourage the indoor outdoor connection, which make an otherwise large volume building subtly integrated into the natural environment.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

The shooting center houses four main shooting spaces: the outdoor Frisbee Rang, the 10-meter indoor shooting hall, the 25-meter semi outdoor shooting hall and the 50-meter semi outdoor shooting hall.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

All these shooting halls are grouped together in a compact manner and positioned to face north， ensuring optimal land utilization and preventing athletes be bothered by glare both in daily training and future matches.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

The gun storage room is positioned in the central area of the building close to all the shooting spaces and the athletes’ entrance on the ground floor to shorten the users’ circulation route and facilitate daily management.

© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Project location

Address:Tunli Town, Linfen City, Shanxi Province, China

