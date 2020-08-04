Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Sports Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  239
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Otis, Amaya de Toledo, Archipámpanos, Loreta Lion, Replaninnser 2000, SYC Piedra Natural
  • Lead Architect:Andrés Jaque
  • Team:Roberto González García, Laura Mora, Luis González, Alberto Heras, Jesús Meseguer. Ludovica Battista, Nieves Calvo, Marina Fernández, Marta Jarabo, Danay Kamdar, Pablo Maldonado, Solé Mallol, Valentina Marín, Flavio Martella, Bansi Mehta, Martín Noguerol, Víctor Nouman García, Alessandro Peja, Larissa Reis, David Rodrigo, Isabel Sánchez, Belverence Tameau, Silvia Valero
  • Structures:Mecanismo. Ingeniería de Estructuras (Juan Rey, Jacinto Ruiz)
  • Construction Company:Alonso y Blanco
  • Building Supervisors:Dirtec. Arquitectos Técnicos
  • Security Coordinators:Dirtec. Arquitectos Técnicos
  • Promotor:Paleo Espelto S.L.
  • Constructor:Alonso y Blanco S.L.
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Run Run Run is intended as an architectural intervention that facilitates the use of the city in alternative ways. It is an infrastructure that makes it possible to turn the street into a playground and training site, helping to emancipate oneself from the dependence of the domestic space and providing opportunities to favour encounters through activities that usually promote individualism.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The complex works as an urban techno-farm. A large house embedded inside a modern building. An assembly of a greenhouse and a cavern, which protects a suspended garden, where many of the ingredients that are cooked in Run Run Run are grown.

© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Organized around an open kitchen that offers an alternative to the separation between working areas and eating areas, the project promotes the idea of bringing the overlapping of equipment to the limit. Hybridizing showers, lockers, kitchen, garden and dining room in one single interior ecosystem.

© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Pl. de Juan Zorrilla, 1, 28003 Madrid, Spain

