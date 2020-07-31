Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom

CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom

Save this project
CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom

© SOULGRAPH© SOULGRAPH© SOULGRAPH© SOULGRAPH+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Jeonju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Maoom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  SOULGRAPH
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore, APP
  • Architect In Charge:Design Studio Maoom
  • Clients:CUUN Coffee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH
© SOULGRAPH

Text description provided by the architects. Capturing the serene atmosphere and high skies of the city of Jeonju- CUUN (a merger of the English word “cloud” and the traditional Korean character for cloud “uun”) Café is a place where clouds and people alike linger before floating on. Located in the heart of Jeonju Hanok Village, CUUN Café reflects the village’s own stark contrast of traditional architecture and modern city, with its untouched, rough concrete walls and crisp white furniture.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH
© SOULGRAPH
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH
© SOULGRAPH

Twenty two different clouds take shape as places of rest in various forms: some that have sunken as if waiting upon someone’s arrival, others that risen high above, ready to move on, and others that hover neither quite high nor very low. A space where one feels as if one is sitting upon a cloud, CUUN is meant to be a place where one can ponder upon the passing and stillness of time, much like the clouds that drift across the Jeonju sky and those that have taken root in the cafe.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH
© SOULGRAPH

From the outside, CUUN is like a mountain peak shrouded by clouds amongst a vast mountain range. As one scales the last “mountain” and enters the café, the journey to awakening long forgotten sensations begins.

Save this picture!
© SOULGRAPH
© SOULGRAPH

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Studio Maoom
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom" 31 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944714/cuun-coffee-design-studio-maoom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream