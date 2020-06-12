WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier

+ 16

Design Team: Kenrick Wong, Magic Kwan, Fionne Chan, Harrison Lai

Client: Hong Kong Institute of Architects

Collaborators: Jane Luk, Janet Tam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. WaterHall Project, located in Sneung Village of Battambang in Cambodia, houses a pump and filter system that generates clean water for locals. This social project won the Hong Kong Institute of Architects community funding. Waterhall Project sustainably provides safe drinking water to underprivileged communities, whilst creating a social hub to garner social gatherings, celebrations, and community festivities. Discovering and documenting local building technique and handicraft making methodologies was important during the design process, as it serves to inspire modern architecture.

Sneung is a remote village located in the outskirts of Battambang, which was previously ravaged by landmines in the Khmer Rouge era. The village uses a lake nearby and wells as its main water sources. This means that access to water is very unreliable, as the lake is dry for half of the year due to recurring droughts and floods caused by climate change, and wells are contaminated by pollution from nearby factories. Furthermore, the village is also affected by waste pollution caused by constant usages of plastic bottled water.

In order to alleviate the water shortage problem, our team raised funds and created the WaterHall Project. Water is collected from both natural rainfall and the nearby lake which is then filtered through the system, providing safe potable water for locals to collect and use. With the villagers able to use locally made ceramic jugs and bottles to carry filtered water, the plastic bottle garbage pollution problem is then mitigated.

Upon its completion in the Spring of 2019, we were able to get filtered potable water while Battambang was experiencing the worst drought in its recent history. The project was greatly welcomed by the local community and created a communal hub, cultivating the local community spirit.