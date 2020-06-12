Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. Cambodia
  5. WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier

WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier

Save this project
WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier

© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong © Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong © Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong © Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Infrastructure, Community
Sneung, Cambodia
  • Design Team: Kenrick Wong, Magic Kwan, Fionne Chan, Harrison Lai
  • Client: Hong Kong Institute of Architects
  • Collaborators: Jane Luk, Janet Tam
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong

Text description provided by the architects. WaterHall Project, located in Sneung Village of Battambang in Cambodia, houses a pump and filter system that generates clean water for locals. This social project won the Hong Kong Institute of Architects community funding. Waterhall Project sustainably provides safe drinking water to underprivileged communities, whilst creating a social hub to garner social gatherings, celebrations, and community festivities. Discovering and documenting local building technique and handicraft making methodologies was important during the design process, as it serves to inspire modern architecture.

Save this picture!
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong

Sneung is a remote village located in the outskirts of Battambang, which was previously ravaged by landmines in the Khmer Rouge era. The village uses a lake nearby and wells as its main water sources. This means that access to water is very unreliable, as the lake is dry for half of the year due to recurring droughts and floods caused by climate change, and wells are contaminated by pollution from nearby factories. Furthermore, the village is also affected by waste pollution caused by constant usages of plastic bottled water.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Section
Section

In order to alleviate the water shortage problem, our team raised funds and created the WaterHall Project. Water is collected from both natural rainfall and the nearby lake which is then filtered through the system, providing safe potable water for locals to collect and use. With the villagers able to use locally made ceramic jugs and bottles to carry filtered water, the plastic bottle garbage pollution problem is then mitigated.

Save this picture!
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong

Upon its completion in the Spring of 2019, we were able to get filtered potable water while Battambang was experiencing the worst drought in its recent history. The project was greatly welcomed by the local community and created a communal hub, cultivating the local community spirit.

Save this picture!
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong
© Magic Kwan, Kenrick Wong

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Sneung, Cambodia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Orient Occident Atelier
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Public Architecture Community Cambodia
Cite: "WaterHall Project / Orient Occident Atelier" 12 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941560/waterhall-project-orient-occident-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream