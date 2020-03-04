World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fitness Club
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe

Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe

Save this project
Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe

© Andres Garcia Lachner © Andres Garcia Lachner © Andres Garcia Lachner © Andres Garcia Lachner + 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fitness Club
Nosara, Costa Rica
  • Design Director: Benjamin G. Saxe
  • Builder: LHC Constructores
  • Structural Engineer: Sotela Alfaro Ltda.
  • Electromechanical Engineer: Dynamo Studio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. As an extension to the Gilded Iguana Hotel in the town of Nosara, The Athletic Center was designed as a small village amongst the trees that create a public space that integrates locals with visitors with similar interests of pursuing an active lifestyle and wellbeing.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

The site is situated in an incredibly central location acts as a perfect “adhesive” for retail, sports, and leisure which in turn coexist within the exuberant nature. A surf-shop, bike-shop, gym, and multiple studios for Jiu-Jitsu, yoga, and personal massages create the perfect atmosphere for those wishing to come to Costa Rica in search of activity and fun.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Concept. Studio Saxe and the client wanted to explore intelligent ways of adapting a complex and diverse program of spaces within the existing framework of trees and wildlife of the site. Human activity is intended to co-exist in a symbiotic relationship with the natural world in order to accentuate the path towards wellbeing.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Design. Studio Saxe decided to break the mass of what could be a large building into separate pieces of the program that in turn could fit within the voids around the existing trees, whilst interconnecting them with bridges and paths to create a public realm that is both diverse and intricate. The result is a series of interior public spaces that connect people to nature whilst protecting from the intense sun and heat. Working closely with structural and electrical-mechanical engineers, Studio Saxe managed to coordinate foundations and services around tree roots in a flexible array that allowed trees to keep growing and the buildings to sit very close to the existing vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction.  The construction method applied to The Athletic Center is mainly focused on a light-weight steel structure that was prefabricated off-site in a controlled environment and assembled quickly to create minimum impact on the property and maximum efficiency of construction. At Studio Saxe we believe that the process of construction should be as light and as unobtrusive as possible when dealing with a complex and diverse ecological environment. The main steel frame was then clad in teak wood and long overhangs create protection for all faces, while large glass walls create a connection to the outside trees and vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability.  This project was conceived as a modular construction approach in order to have the least amount of impact on the natural landscape. It was designed to preserve and protect the existing vegetation and natural habitat of its surroundings through intelligent engineering by disintegrating the mass of the building into many components to distribute the project around trees and vegetation. Long roof overhangs not only protect the inside spaces from the blazing sun and the rain but also are used to collect water in order to be re-used it in the building’s mechanical systems and for landscaping irrigation.  Reforested teak wood is combined with durable materials for the structure to create a long-lasting construction that combines both local materials with modern construction techniques. The orientation and disposition of the elements and the roof lines are designed in terms of bioclimatic strategies where solar orientation, wind patterns, noise, dust, and other factors are considered in order to create efficient structures that work with minimal energy consumption.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Guanacaste Province, Nosara, Costa Rica

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training fitness club Costa Rica
Cite: "Costa Rica Athletic Center / Studio Saxe" 04 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934878/costa-rica-athletic-center-studio-saxe/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream