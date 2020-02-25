One Thousand Museum Residential Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects

+ 30

Design: Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher

Project Director: Chris Lepine

Project Team: Alessio Constantino, Martin Pfleger, Oliver Bray, Theodor Wender, Irena Predalic, Celina Auterio, Carlota Boyer

Competition Team : Sam Saffarian, Eva Tiedemann, Brandon Gehrke, Cynthia Du, Grace Chung, Aurora Santana, Olga Yatsyuk

Local Architect: O’Donnell Dannwolf Partners

Structural Engineering: DeSimone Consulting Engineers

Mep: HNGS Consulting Engineers

Civil Engineering: Terra Civil Engineering

Landscape: Enea Garden Design

Fire Protection: SLS Consulting Inc

Vertical Transportation: Lerch Bates Inc

Wind Tunnel Consultant: RWDI Consulting Engineers & Scientists

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. One Thousand Museum is a 62-storey residential tower opposite Museum Park in Miami. With views across Biscayne Bay, this popular 30-acre park was redeveloped in 2013 as one of downtown Miami’s primary public spaces and includes the city’s new art and science museums.

The tower’s design continues Zaha Hadid Architects’ research into high-rise construction that defines a fluid architectural expression consistent with the engineering for the entire height of a structure.

One Thousand Museum’s concrete exoskeleton structures its perimeter in a web of flowing lines that integrates lateral bracing with structural support.

Reading from top to bottom as one continuous frame, columns at its base fan out as the tower rises to meet at the corners, forming a rigid tube highly resistant to Miami’s demanding wind loads; its curved supports creating hurricane resistant diagonal bracketing.

“The design expresses a fluidity that is both structural and architectural,” explains Zaha Hadid Architects’ project director Chris Lepine. “The structure gets thicker and thinner as required, bringing a continuity between the architecture and engineering.”

One Thousand Museum incorporates glass fibre reinforced concrete form-work which remains in place as construction progresses up the tower. This permanent concrete form-work also provides the architectural finish that requires minimal maintenance. Behind the exoskeleton, the faceted, crystal-like façade contrasts with the solidity of the structure.

With its frame at the perimeter, the tower’s interior floor plates are almost column-free; the exoskeleton’s curvature creating slightly different plans on each floor. On the lower floors, terraces cantilever from the corners, while on the upper floors, the terraces are incorporated behind the structure.

The top floors of the tower feature an aquatic center, lounge and event space. Landscaped gardens, terraces and pools are located above the lobby and residents’ parking.