Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temple
  4. India
  5. Temple of Steps / Sameep Padora & Associates

Temple of Steps / Sameep Padora & Associates

Save this project
Temple of Steps / Sameep Padora & Associates

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Temple
Nandyala, India
  • Architect In Charge: Sameep Padora & Associates
  • Design Team: Sanjana Purohit, Vami Sheth, Aparna Dhareshwar, Kunal Sharma
  • Client: Anushree Jindal, JSW Cement
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to design a temple for the residents of villages around Nandyal. In the dry terrain of Nandyal, the main concern was to provide a space which would marry the socio-cultural expectations of a temple with the ecological framework and dynamics of and around the site. The immediate context of Cotton and chilly farms in the region were fed by a natural canal system which had dried up.  

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The ecological strategy for the temple, thus began with recharging of groundwater. Water overflow from the limestone quarries was led to a low-lying recharge pit or ‘kund’: the banks of which was imagined as a social space, in the manner of a traditional ghat ; a flight of steps leading down to a water-body. This negotiation of land and water with steps is a significant part of India’s architectural heritage as is seen in the ghats of the ancient city of Benaras.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The planning of the temple itself was based on a 10th century temple for the same deity at Tirupathi in Southern India and similarly includes the Balaji & Varahaswamy shrines and a Pushkarini (water tank). The construction process uses locally available black limestone slabs corbelled to form the main body of the temple. The same corbelled profile also incorporates soil and planting in the lower half of the temple body to buffer against the heat and finally this stone corbelling turns into  a ghat i.e the steps that access the water.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Gudipati Gadda St, Telugu Peta, Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh 518501, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sameep Padora & Associates
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Temple India
Cite: "Temple of Steps / Sameep Padora & Associates" 09 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943320/temple-of-steps-sameep-padora-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream