Repos Maternel Woman’s Shelter Extension / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

Repos Maternel Woman’s Shelter Extension / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center, Restoration
Gradignan, France
  • Lead Architects: Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés
  • Clients: CCAS (social services), city of Bordeaux
  • Engineering: OTCE engineers / oasiis environmental engineers
  • Landscape : kaplan landscaping
© Arthur Pequin
Text description provided by the architects. The Repos Maternel is a shelter for pregnant women and young mothers of 18 and over, looking after one or several children, who are cut off from their families and socially and financially vulnerable.

© Philippe Caumes
Garden Level Plan
Garden Level Plan
© Arthur Pequin
Located in a wooded park, the Château Lafon, a large country house built in 1920, provides residents with accommodation, support services and communal areas. Outbuildings scattered through the park housed a nursery, offices, and three halfway-house units for large families.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
As part of the modernisation and extension programme, all of these collective services have been retained and adapted to the needs of the institution. In order to group together the main components of the programme all the residential units have been kept inside the “château” itself.

Sections
Sections

Ancillary functions have been placed in a sunken extension that continues on from the existing basement level, surrounding an open patio that provides a compromise between discreetness and visual attractiveness. Making the “château” stand on a flat green expanse in this way means that the topography of the park and the characteristics of the building have both been retained.

© Philippe Caumes
Project location

Address: 33170 Gradignan, France

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare healthcare center Refurbishment Restoration France
Cite: "Repos Maternel Woman’s Shelter Extension / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons architectes associés" 03 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938669/repos-maternel-womans-shelter-extension-marjan-hessamfar-and-joe-verons-architectes-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

