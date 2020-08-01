Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Experimenta Building in Heilbronn / Sauerbruch Hutton

Experimenta Building in Heilbronn / Sauerbruch Hutton

Experimenta Building in Heilbronn / Sauerbruch Hutton

  Curated by María Francisca González
Exhibition Center, Science Center, Landmarks & Monuments
Heilbronn, Germany
  Lead Architects: Andrew Kiel, Peter Apel
  Design Team: Matthias Sauerbruch, Louisa Hutton, Juan Lucas Young Andrew Kiel, Peter Apel Jürgen Bartenschlag, Marc Broquetas, Stefan Fuhlrott, Falco Herrmann, Viviane Hülsmeier, Axel Ibarroule, Rémi Jalade, Nils Lindhorst, Patrick Mc Hugh, Felix Partzsch, Jimi Pazos Estevez, Tanja Reiche-Hoppe, Amalia Sanchez, Christian Seidel, Marina Stoynova, Markus Weber, Waldemar Wilwer
  Client: Schwarz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG
  General Construction Management: Drees & Sommer GmbH, Stuttgart Mirco Beutelspacher, Volker Mack
  Landscape Architecture: Hager Partner AG, Zürich/Berlin
  Structural Engineering: SBP Schlaich Bergermann Partner GmbH, Berlin
  HVAC + Building Physics + Façade Consultancy + Energy Design: Drees & Sommer Advanced Building Technologies GmbH, Stuttgart
  Fire Protection: hhpberlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz GmbH, Frankfurt am Main
  Site Supervision: Wenzel + Wenzel GmbH, Stuttgart
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. This emblematic building stands at the centre of Heilbronn, on an island in the River Neckar. It is conceived as a helical sequence of spaces offering an experience that is finely choreographed between the interior of the building and the surrounding landscape.

© Jan Bitter
Concept
Concept
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jan Bitter

The new building forms an ensemble with a converted warehouse, framing a small piazza from where visitors enter the museum. Passing through the spacious foyer, they move upwards along the helix. This takes them through four levels containing themed exhibition spaces that focus on scientific and technological subjects. For young visitors there are interactive media installations, where they can apply what they have just learned to specific tasks.

© Jan Bitter

The themed sections on each floor are offset in horseshoe form around the core of the building and a full-height atrium, into which pods are inserted that contain interactive stations. Finally, the helix brings visitors out onto a landscaped roof terrace that offers a panorama of the entire Neckar Valley. Also located on the roof are an astronomical observatory and an auditorium for experimental theatre. An alternative route leads to the basement, where the 360° Science Dome cinema and spaces for temporary exhibitions are located.

© Jan Bitter

The Experimenta building is like a toolbox whose architecture reinforces the educational purpose of the science centre. It presents views out into the distance, while also leading the eye inwards, right down to a microscopic scale.

© Jan Bitter

Project location

Address: Heilbronn, Germany

Sauerbruch Hutton
