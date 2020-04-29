F.I.L. FUKUOKA Shop / MURAYAMA + KATO ARCHITECTURE

+ 18

Lead Architects: Toru MURAYAMA, Ayako KATO

Design Team: Toru MURAYAMA, Ayako KATO, Shimpei TERADA

Consultants: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design, Mizuno seitoen LAB., onder de linde

Contractor: Ishimaru

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The shop design for the flagship store of the Japanese fashion brand “visvim.” The shop is facing the serene street, with a hundred planted Zelkova trees and brick pavement. Vintage apartments standing along this street match the calm cityscape and nearby, there is the museum designed by Kunio Mayekawa, which has elegant vaulted ceiling and brick-cladding.

Here, we tried to bring such an atmosphere of the surroundings into even an interior of the shop. The vaulted light ceiling is designed to make use of the many structural beams, offering light without any shade.

On the floor, a ripple-like pattern of white brick, which is made originally by applying a white glaze prior to re-baking, creates a rhythm from the entrance towards deeper inside.

The quality of this realized interior space is like a courtyard of a sculpture museum, and footwear and garments are exhibited in this softly lit environment.