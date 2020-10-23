Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Stone Garden Apartment Building / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

Stone Garden Apartment Building / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture

© Iwan Baan

Apartments
Beirut, Lebanon
  • Client:RED sal
  • Developer, Constructor :Pegel Lebanon sal
  • Land Owners :Fouad ElKhoury, Ilham ElKhou- ry, Marwan ElKhoury
  • Architect Of Record :Batimat architects, Beirut
  • City:Beirut
  • Country:Lebanon
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Beirut is permanent archeology. Buried 7 times through the ages, the city tells the story of our ancestors. Currently, its built landscape reflects its recent history. Ruined buildings invaded by wilderness juxtaposed with red-tiled roofed traditional houses that still bear witness to the architecture of this Mediterranean city. Located in the port area, «Stone Garden» materializes the Architect’s perception of her birthplace.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The project emerges with a new architectural form that translates a sensitive spatial reading of the city. Taking its roots from its context, it portrays the capacity of architecture to act as a healing tool and an active player in building resilience at times of crisis. Transforming tumultuous events into a creative opportunity, the tower appears as a sculpture drawn on an urban scale. Amorphous, it translates the form generated by the urban regulation. Its openings, of various sizes, hold the memory of the city and offer multiple framings of the sea from the inside. Inhabited by trees and gardens, windows invite nature to climb up to the sky of Beirut.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The variety of their sizes individualize each residential floor generating new forms of communal spaces. The project appears in the city as an earthly emergence, its skin is custom designed. It is all labored and crafted by the hands of the many workers fleeing the neighboring wars. Projected earth, cement, and fibers, the building’s skin is combed, and its making process is the result of incremental experimentation. It invites artisans to participate in the emotional realm of architecture, transforming architecture into a curing tool bringing people together.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Today, the tower had survived the major explosion in the city. It rises as living archeology, a host of life, memory, and nature. It houses living spaces as well as the Mina Image Center an art platform dedicated to image, photography, debates, and reflections on the Middle East.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Project location

Address:Al Marfa'a, Beirut, Lebanon

Lina Ghotmeh Architecture
Apartments
Cite: "Stone Garden Apartment Building / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture" 23 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950128/stone-garden-apartment-building-lina-ghotmeh-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

