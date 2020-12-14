HOUSE (Human's Optional USE) / H&P Architects

+ 34

Houses • Vietnam Architects: H&P Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 75 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Le Minh Hoang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Viglacera Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: H&P Architects

Design Team: Doan Thanh Ha ,Tran Ngoc Phuong, Han Minh Tu, Nguyen Hai Hue, Tran Van Duong, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house has three main parts: Reinforcing steel frame, 2-layer Covering and Supply and installation of furniture, which can be used in different vulnerable areas such as rural areas, flooded areas, and resettlement - low income areas. Groups of houses are laid out and assembled with one another in various ways to create a peaceful area of populations with uninterrupted open spaces for all. HOUSE can also be used as a multi-functional space for activities in Education, Healthcare, and Community...

Reinforcing steel frame (pillars and beam of 3-meter long, pitched roof frame) is made of steel tube (15x15cm) assembled with one another through multipoint joints that makes it easy to build more floors. The frame also allows lifting the foundation pillars to form a house-on-stilts (for mountainous terrain) or spreading the foundation into a floating house supported by many barrels beneath (for water areas)

The 2-layer covering (enclosing walls, roofs, doors) are determined subject to different regions with use of materials friendly and available in localities such as compacted bricks, unburnt bricks, waste bricks, steel tube, corrugated iron, foil, etc. The solar panels on the roof can produce twice as much electricity as necessary for common electrical equipment used in a conventional household. The amount of residual electricity will be stored or traded. The roof top has a sprinkler system to clean and cool the roof during hot summer days. The reuse of domestic water is also paid special attention.

Finishing work (ground, floor, staircase, partition wall, and furniture) are done subject to the conditions and needs of living area of each family. The house can be completed in stages from bottom to top based on the empty spaces which are available and within.

House users will participate directly in the construction process and actively divide spaces according to their needs. They are also producers of materials (cover and completed parts) available in their locality, thereby contributing to creating jobs, forming homes, promoting the development of Renewable energy (roof is a large surface to convert solar energy into electricity and collect rain water) and bringing about the ecological balance as well as economic stability for population communities in vulnerable regions.