Best Houses of 2018

Best Houses of 2018
© PvE
© PvE

With more than 4000 different projects published during the year, our editors want to close an exciting year for architecture with a selection in a typology near and dear to us all: houses.

From remote landscapes to urban infills; vernacular design to high-tech automation, this selection of 80 houses highlights 2018's most exciting moments for architectural design, material and construction innovation, challenging topography, and client desires - all in the home. See the best houses from around the world here.

© Fernando Alda © Edmund Sumner © JAG Studio © Damir Fabijanić + 81

House in Tarumi / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

One Year Project / Life Style Koubou

© Life Style Koubou
© Life Style Koubou

Brick Cave / H&P Architects

© Nguyen Tien Thanh
© Nguyen Tien Thanh

Hopper House / AHL architects

© Hoang Le Photography
© Hoang Le Photography

The HUT / 23o5 studio

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Long An House / Tropical Space

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Jungalow House / Neogenesis+Studi0261

© Ishita Sitwala
© Ishita Sitwala

CloakedHouse / 3r Ernesto Pereira

© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

© PvE
© PvE

House 1219 / HARQUITECTES

© Adrià Goulà
© Adrià Goulà

Manhwaricano / Rieuldorang Atelier

© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Layered House / STARSIS

© Hong Seokgyu
© Hong Seokgyu

House in Salento / Iosa Ghini Associati

© Cosmo Leara
© Cosmo Leara

Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

2 Houses in Chigny / dieterdietz.org

© Adrian Comte & Mikael Blomfelt
© Adrian Comte & Mikael Blomfelt

House in Formentera Island / Marià Castelló Martínez

Courtesy of Marià-Castelló Martínez
Courtesy of Marià-Castelló Martínez

Bridge House / LLAMA urban design

© Ben Rahn
© Ben Rahn

Calders House / narch

© Adrìa Goulà
© Adrìa Goulà

House NI / 1-1 Architect

Courtesy of 1-1 Architect
Courtesy of 1-1 Architect

Torquay Concrete House / Auhaus Architecture

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos

© Eduardo Calvo Santisbon
© Eduardo Calvo Santisbon

Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba

© Joana França
© Joana França

House in Miyamoto / Tato Architects

© Shinkenchiku Sha
© Shinkenchiku Sha

Big Cabin | Little Cabin / Renée del Gaudio

© David Lauer
© David Lauer

Expandable House / Urban Rural Systems

© Guna Putra
© Guna Putra

The House Of Secret Gardens / Spasm Design

© Umang Shah
© Umang Shah

House H / dmvA Architecten

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Italianate House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic

© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Las Bóvedas / - = + x -

© Alejandro Patiño
© Alejandro Patiño

Residence in Colares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos

© Joana França
© Joana França

House VG Renovation / ES-arch

Courtesy of ES-Arch
Courtesy of ES-Arch

Georgica Cove / Bates Masi Architects

Courtesy of Bates Masi Architects
Courtesy of Bates Masi Architects

House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata

© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht

Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

Creek House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

© Åke E.Son Lindman
© Åke E.Son Lindman

Sapucaí-Mirim House / Paulo Bastos e Associados

© Daniel Ducci
© Daniel Ducci

Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Bugatti House / A4estudio

© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Ghat House / Max Núñez

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The Tree House / AS Arquitectura

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Stilts House / Natura Futura Arquitectura

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

4x6x6 House / dua studio

© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

DS House / Studio Arthur Casas

© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT

© William Crocker
© William Crocker

House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

House in Sátão / Jorge Mealha

© Jorge Mealha
© Jorge Mealha

Out-to-Out House / L.E.FT Architects

© Bahaa Ghoussainy
© Bahaa Ghoussainy

Casa de la Roca / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Puzzle House / Mabire Reich

© Guillaume Satre
© Guillaume Satre

Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi

© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

House in Akashi / arbol

© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Nulla Vale House and Shed / MRTN Architects

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Artery Residence / Hufft Projects

© Michael Robinson
© Michael Robinson

Gibbon Street / Cavill Architects

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

House TP / dmvA architects

© Bart Gosselin
© Bart Gosselin

Treow Brycg House / Omar Gandhi Architect

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Peach House / Frederic Schnee

© Frederic Schnee
© Frederic Schnee

House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Villa on the Lake / Mecanoo

© mariashot.photo
© mariashot.photo

2I4E House / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda

© FCH Fotografia
© FCH Fotografia

House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop

© Andras Soltai
© Andras Soltai

Villa in the Palms / Abraham John Architects

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Cercal House / Atelier Data

© John Seymour
© John Seymour

Hofmann House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Issa Megaron / PROARH

© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić

Roofless House / Craig Steely Architecture

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Dream & Maze / Studio 10

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture

© Caroline Dethier
© Caroline Dethier

Kloof 119A / SAOTA

© Mickey Hoyle
© Mickey Hoyle

ArchDaily and its editors aim to share the most interesting ideas, projects, and products in architecture today, and you can be part of it. To submit your own project, click here.

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Best Houses of 2018" 27 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908259/best-houses-of-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

