Best Houses of 2018

With more than 4000 different projects published during the year, our editors want to close an exciting year for architecture with a selection in a typology near and dear to us all: houses.

From remote landscapes to urban infills; vernacular design to high-tech automation, this selection of 80 houses highlights 2018's most exciting moments for architectural design, material and construction innovation, challenging topography, and client desires - all in the home. See the best houses from around the world here.

