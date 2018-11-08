World
  Roofless House / Craig Steely Architecture

Roofless House / Craig Steely Architecture

  8 November, 2018
Roofless House / Craig Steely Architecture
Roofless House / Craig Steely Architecture, © Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

© Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley + 23

  • Architects

    Craig Steely Architecture

  • Location

    Atherton, United States

  • Lead architect

    Craig Steely AIA

  • Project team

    Luigi Silverman, Ryan Leidner, Tune Kantharoup, Anastasia Victor

  • Area

    2900.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Darren Bradley

  • Contractor

    Drew Maran Construction

  • Structural engineer

    Strandberg Engineering

  • Landscape architect

    Elias Gonzalez
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Text description provided by the architects. Atherton California, just down El Camino Real from Stanford University, is in the heart of Silicon Valley.  It is a suburban city characterized by mature trees and homes on large plots hidden behind fences.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley
Roofless plan
Roofless plan
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

The climate is temperate, almost Mediterranean and the owner of this house wanted a home where she could live outdoors as much as possible.  Complicating this desire was that the lot is long and narrow and her view on all sides was of the backs of the neighboring houses which (like most typical suburban houses) are huge and blank.  But above these neighboring houses, the mature tree canopy and sky were alive, constantly changing and breathtaking. Focusing on this view “up” rather than horizontally “out” we created a seemingly roofless house that surrounds the living spaces by huge outdoor courtyards that direct the view up.  

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley
Section
Section
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

The living spaces are open planned and blur the connection between indoor/outdoor with retractable sliding doors and continuous materials like travertine on the floors and cedar on the walls.   But what sets this building apart is the continuous curving wall that surrounds it. It fully encloses the house, blocking out the less desirable views, focusing on the more meaningful views and creating interest as the sunlight and shadows move through the day along it’s surfaces.  At it’s most elemental, the curving wooden wall creates a visual backdrop seen through the interior landscape of plants and birch trees, animated by the shadows moving across it all day.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Unlike it’s neighbors, this house is not fenced off at it’s street perimeter.   A meadow of native grasses flow from the sidewalk with existing oaks, redwoods and newly planted birch trees flowing inside and outside of the curving wooden wall.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

