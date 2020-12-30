House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© JAG Studio

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses, Refurbishment
Ecuador
  • Architects: AL BORDE
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Collaborators:Charlotte Vaxelaire
  • Construction Management:José Guerrero
  • Structure:Patricio Cevallos & Mathieu Lamour 
  • Construction:Maestro Miguel Ramos + ENOBRA + Edison Marcial
  • Country:Ecuador
© JAG Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Built in the late eighteenth century, at first sight, the house gave the impression of not being useful at all. It had only a one-floor plan, the brick floor was broken, the eighty square meters were dark and cold, and the wood roof structure was rotten. Only the earth walls seemed able to be refurbished, which at first glance they did not look so bad at all.

© JAG Studio
Floor Plan
© JAG Studio
The family does not seek privacy: the kitchen, living, dining, and bathroom are for communal use. Almost public because the project is thought to receive visitors and friends all the time. In this house for all, the private space is reduced to the bed of each one of the members of the family.

© JAG Studio
The final finishes of the completed work are almost the same as they were there in the eighteenth century. The refurbish actions are a few and strategic: structural walls are reinforced, rammed earth is treated, doors and windows that were in poor condition are changed, and the floor is polished concrete.

Longitudinal Section
Section AA
The project demands a new roof, so we take advantage of this action and solve the bedrooms too. A new upper bond beam connects the walls. Over it, eucalyptus trusses were installed each meter and fifty-five centimeters. Between each truss, there is a bed, in total three pairs of habitable trusses were assembled.

© JAG Studio
It was impossible to reuse the roof tiles; their poor condition turned them into patio backfill material. The roof is solved with shingles of old tires and a ridge of recycled glass that swallows light, heats, and illuminates the interior.

© JAG Studio
"House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE" [Casa de las camas en el aire / AL BORDE] 30 Dec 2020.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© JAG Studio

飞床屋 / AL BORDE

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

