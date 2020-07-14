Submit a Project Advertise
4x6x6 House / dua studio

4x6x6 House / dua studio
© William Sutanto
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: dua studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  William Sutanto, Jonathan Aditya Gahari
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Acor, ROMAN
  • Lead Architects : Ardy Hartono Kurniawan, Adwitya Dimas Satria
  • Design Team: Wilusty Tengara, Marco Victorio
  • Construction: Yodi Juliardi, Fx Nugraha Aji
  • Landscape: Dadan Kebon
  • Site Area: 56m2
  • Footprint Area : 27m2
© Jonathan Aditya Gahari
This is an exploration of living experience in a small house in a high density environment.

If only we could minimize or blur the boundary between program, perhaps we can perceive a new perspective and intimacy. If only we could redefine the openness and closure towards the surroundings, how big the window is, how tall the fence is, how we would like to see the passerby, the neighbor.

© Jonathan Aditya Gahari
Section 2
Section 2
Courtesy of dua studio
© William Sutanto
Scenario 1 - From the Inside
This is a 4x6x6 m3 space. Enhancing the idea of ​​here and there, a visual connection and interaction within a certain distance and level difference. Programs and privacy are separated using different level and point of view, instead of using wall and partition. This no-wall situation could set up a roomy and flexible space, and at the same time creates a particular experience and intimacy.

© William Sutanto
Scenario 2 - Framing the Outside
Situation and activities outside are framed using various square windows that lead to different directions and views. This various openings allow unique interactions with neighbors and passer-by.

© William Sutanto
Originally published on July 30th, 2018. 

Cite: "4x6x6 House / dua studio" 14 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899146/4x6x6-house-dua-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

4x6x6 住宅 / dua studio

