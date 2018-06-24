The Tree House / AS Arquitectura

+ 27

Architects AS Arquitectura

Location Mérida, Mexico

Architects in Charge Alejandra Abreu Sacramento, Xavier Antonio Abreu Sacramento

Design Team Rafael Torija, Efraín Góngora, Carlos Solis, Pamela Ortega

Area 390.32 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Onnis Luque

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Multiconstrucciones del Sureste (Ing. Rafael Gongora)

Structural Calculation Taller PDY (Ing. Rodolfo José Pascacio Sanchez)

Landscape Labital

Lightning Design Lightstyle More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a 391 m2 detached house, located in the Xcumpich prefecture where, in the past, there was a henequen plantation and, as the city grew, it became a residential area. The area is of low density and is characterized by its urban context with trees with large foliage and the park of the town.

The people of this area, usually in the afternoon sit under the trees shadows to greet their neighbors, children play in the streets and neighborhood meetings are continually held at the corners of the block, so to generate more security, more coexistence and more city, we do not require the use of fences; The solutions come through the intelligent use of levels and low vegetation, the house enjoys the external context and living with it, while at the same time creating privacy; and the public external context, enjoys the interior vegetation of the land without disturbing the users.

The protagonist of the project is an 80-year-old "Pich" tree. The house is design around the tree, through the use of an "L" scheme, geometrizing the land, an opening gesture is achieved towards the tree. In this way, all the interior spaces of the house have a view to it, with the exception of the main bedroom, which has an opening to an exclusive patio.

The house is placed at the end of the site to donate a green space to the city and neighbors can continue to enjoy the shadows and trees that are in the field. People still enjoy the view of the tree as is the protagonist of the project when passing through the site, since the design of the house does not privatize, but rather shares. The project starts from a rotated axis to generate the access of the house, framing the "Pich" and vestibulating the public space of the private spaces of the house. Through this axis two auctions are generated both when entering, and when leaving the house. This architecture achieves that the main protagonist of the project is the vegetation and that altogether it blends perfectly with the context, both urban and social.