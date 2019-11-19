World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Arnau estudi d’arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

Save this project
Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

© Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra + 43

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses  · 
Santa Pau, Spain

  • Author Architect

    Arnau Vergés Tejero

  • Collaborators

    Jordi Cusidó Carrera, Anna Riera Pijoan

  • Construction Engineer

    Josep Maria Codinach

  • Constructor

    Cros Encofrats, SL - Promocions Grederes, SL
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

Text description provided by the architects. An old red Massey Ferguson like Grandpa Joan's still works the land. In this fast-paced world, there are still ancient landscapes where the fumes of the neighbouring houses are important and accompany you in winter; corners of happiness where orchards outside the walls and on the banks of the river are nicely kept. This is the story of a family refuge where one can enjoy nature and simple things; of a time machine that wants to keep this precious landscape forever unchanged.

Save this picture!
Axonometrica
Axonometrica

In this project, a meadow was constructed as an adaptation to the topography of the terrain. Elements, such as the garage, the water basin, the walkway or the sloping wall in the background that follows and cuts the steep slope, form a flat surface. And on its top, there rests an autonomous rectangular volume that houses the minimum functions of a dwelling in a single open-plan space; to the south, there is a living, dining and resting room; and within the thick wall that isolates us from the north, there are toilets and the entrance.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra
Save this picture!
Planta Primer Piso
Planta Primer Piso
Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

This architectural object transforms its relationship with the environment as the seasons change in the riverbank vegetation filter that accompanies it, but also from the varying expression of its gaze, which enjoys the landscape protected from the sun when it raises its eyelids. And, fearful of the brevity of this sober beauty, the refuge rests unstable on a hillside ledge like an owl ready to take flight with the landscape caught on its retina.

Save this picture!
Elevación 2
Elevación 2

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Arnau estudi d’arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura" [Casa Retina / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura] 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895172/retina-house-arnau-estudi-darquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Marc Torra

Retina 住宅，折叠幕帘下多变的立面 / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream