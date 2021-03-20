Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao

+ 22

Design Team: Paola Toriz, Sofía Betancur, Roberto Rosales, Enrique Silva, José Amozurrutia

Partners: Catia Bilbao

Office Manager: Juan Pablo Benlliure

City: San Pedro Garza García

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The site of Los Terrenos is nearby Casa Ventura is located in a residential zone adjacent to the southwest side of Monterrey, it’s a highland forested zone. The housing program is fragmented according to each component’s function and role within the site, but they are all enclosed in a perfect square in the general plan. Each volume located in the corners, surrounding an organic shaped pool.

Save this picture! Social Area Plan, Section and Elevation

The landscape strategy aimed to respond and mimic the existing ora and fauna of the site in a designed aspect. The social area is on the rest level, within a mirrored glass envelope that simultaneously reflects and contains the lush surrounding; the main room overlooks the treetops; the other bedrooms are underground and built with clay and rammed earth in relation to the topography.

The three program areas have a lattice that was designed to adapt according to different spatial connections and structural possibilities: it works as a solid and permeable door, screen partition, and structural wall, and as a semi-open wall that allows ventilation and sunlight bathing the interior spaces.

Originally published on February 13, 2018.