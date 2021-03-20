We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao

© Rory Gardiner

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
San Pedro Garza García, Mexico
  • Architects: Tatiana Bilbao
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rory Gardiner
  • Design Team:Paola Toriz, Sofía Betancur, Roberto Rosales, Enrique Silva, José Amozurrutia
  • Partners:Catia Bilbao
  • Office Manager:Juan Pablo Benlliure
  • City:San Pedro Garza García
  • Country:Mexico
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The site of Los Terrenos is nearby Casa Ventura is located in a residential zone adjacent to the southwest side of Monterrey, it’s a highland forested zone. The housing program is fragmented according to each component’s function and role within the site, but they are all enclosed in a perfect square in the general plan. Each volume located in the corners, surrounding an organic shaped pool.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Social Area Plan, Section and Elevation
Social Area Plan, Section and Elevation
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The landscape strategy aimed to respond and mimic the existing ora and fauna of the site in a designed aspect. The social area is on the rest level, within a mirrored glass envelope that simultaneously reflects and contains the lush surrounding; the main room overlooks the treetops; the other bedrooms are underground and built with clay and rammed earth in relation to the topography.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The three program areas have a lattice that was designed to adapt according to different spatial connections and structural possibilities: it works as a solid and permeable door, screen partition, and structural wall, and as a semi-open wall that allows ventilation and sunlight bathing the interior spaces. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Originally published on February 13, 2018. 

Project gallery

Cite: "Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao" 20 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

