Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture

Architects Java Architecture

Location Soorts-Hossegor, France

Lead Architects Java Architecture

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs CaroLine Dethier

Text description provided by the architects. This family home define a way of life. The clients, a young couple living in Paris first contacted JAVA to build a vacation house.

During the design process was born their first child, and this birth was followed by a shift in their life aims. The weekend house has to transform into a family home in tune with their new lifestyle, mainly focused on surfing and outdoor living.

According to these new goals, the house has to be built with a reduced budget and within a year. The main requirements were then budget and time.

On this basis JAVA designed a project reducing at the maximum the construction time and the ground footprint of the house.

Located on a hilly forest ground, the construction process and later the house had to have a minimum impact on the surroundings.

Therefore it was decided to build the house with prefabricated modules and on the top of the hill, where none of the big trees had to be cut down.

The canopy can therefore be admired from the ground floor of the house.

Echoing the vertical rhythm of the pine timbers, the house is covered by a dark wood cladding, transforming gradually the dense volume of the house into an open porch protected from rain and wind by a corrugated polycarbonate cladding.

This porch, reminiscent of the typical airail of the Landes farmhouse opens the living space and the family life towards the outdoors.

First designed as a budget-saving element, the porch is now the main space of the home, where the family like to gather.