World
The HUT / 23o5 studio

The HUT / 23o5 studio

© Hiroyuki Oki

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Residential Architecture, Houses
Thủ Đức, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5 studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lafarge Holcim, Toto, Singfa, Tuynel, Vietceramics
  • Architect In Charge:Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Contruction:23o5 studio
  • City:Thủ Đức
  • Country:Vietnam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. The house is designed for young couples. After the outside activities, they demand a quiet and peaceful space. The Hut is located far away from the center, but is nestled in a developing area. The green spaces disappear due to urbanization, pose a question for us to bring the balance back.

© Hiroyuki Oki
With ideas emerging from traditional house Vietnamese spaces, combined with the modernization of the times, we bring to the owner a new mindset of space but close to life - The HUT.

Section
Section

Door - in the overall space, we design only one main door to reach the house. The house as a seamless connection, there is no limit between home and garden - feeling freedom. We use the iron shelves as a way of positioning between the living room and the porch, but do not lose the ventilation.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground + Roof Plan
Ground + Roof Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
The kitchen space is separated by natural - light, combining a small garden with some vegetables for cooking. Small garden like a wind trap circulates the air to the house. The continuity is long, the bedroom is arranged at the end of the house combined with a garden, the room opens the window to the natural space.

“The Hut” - a seamless story between man and nature, between the house and owner life.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Originally published on June 06, 2018.

Project gallery

Cite: "The HUT / 23o5 studio " 23 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895448/the-hut-23o5-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

