The HUT / 23o5 studio

+ 24

Architect In Charge: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Contruction: 23o5 studio

City: Thủ Đức

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is designed for young couples. After the outside activities, they demand a quiet and peaceful space. The Hut is located far away from the center, but is nestled in a developing area. The green spaces disappear due to urbanization, pose a question for us to bring the balance back.

With ideas emerging from traditional house Vietnamese spaces, combined with the modernization of the times, we bring to the owner a new mindset of space but close to life - The HUT.

Door - in the overall space, we design only one main door to reach the house. The house as a seamless connection, there is no limit between home and garden - feeling freedom. We use the iron shelves as a way of positioning between the living room and the porch, but do not lose the ventilation.

The kitchen space is separated by natural - light, combining a small garden with some vegetables for cooking. Small garden like a wind trap circulates the air to the house. The continuity is long, the bedroom is arranged at the end of the house combined with a garden, the room opens the window to the natural space.

“The Hut” - a seamless story between man and nature, between the house and owner life.

Originally published on June 06, 2018.