Best Architectural Projects of 2023

Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture. These projects are amazing expressions of culture, nature, and community values. From homes blending seamlessly with nature to groundbreaking public spaces, ArchDaily's Best Projects for 2023 cover all the bases. The top 100 projects on ArchDaily's list represent a global conversation in the world of architecture. Whether it's pushing boundaries, embracing eco-friendly practices, or rethinking how we use spaces, these projects showcase the exciting and ever-changing world of great design. We invite you to check out the projects defining the architectural scene in 2023.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.