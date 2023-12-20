Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Best Architectural Projects of 2023

Best Architectural Projects of 2023

Save
Best Architectural Projects of 2023

Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture.

These projects are amazing expressions of culture, nature, and community values. From homes blending seamlessly with nature to groundbreaking public spaces, ArchDaily's Best Projects for 2023 cover all the bases.

The top 100 projects on ArchDaily's list represent a global conversation in the world of architecture. Whether it's pushing boundaries, embracing eco-friendly practices, or rethinking how we use spaces, these projects showcase the exciting and ever-changing world of great design. We invite you to check out the projects defining the architectural scene in 2023.

Subterranean Ruins / A Threshold

House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

450 Warren / SO-IL

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 2 of 101
© Edmund Sumner

The Ned Doha / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 3 of 101
© Rory Gardiner

The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 4 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 5 of 101
© Simon Menges

Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 6 of 101
© Syam Sreesylam

Mirage Installation / Zeller & Moye + Katie Paterson

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 7 of 101
© Manuel Sá

Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 8 of 101
© Brett Boardman

FLORA Observatory / IAAC

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 9 of 101
© Iwan Baan

TARANG Pavilion / The Grid Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 10 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 11 of 101
© Adrià Goula

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 12 of 101
© Photographix

NAM Coffee / G+ Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 13 of 101
© Fangfang Tian

10K House / Takk

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 14 of 101
© Paola Corsini

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 15 of 101
© Quang Tran

Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 16 of 101
© José Hevia

Manulife Head Office Exterior Renovations / Martin Simmons Sweers Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 17 of 101
© Rafael Gamo

Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 18 of 101
© Eleazar Cuadros

Urban Tree House / NO ARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 19 of 101
© Riley Snelling

Upper Cloister in Aranya Golden Mountain / Atelier Deshaus

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 20 of 101
Courtesy of Tatiana Bilbao Studio

White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 21 of 101
© Jisun Lee (Studio Gumjung)

Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 22 of 101
© Fangfang Tian

Time Transitions Installation

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 23 of 101
© Paco Ulman

Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 24 of 101
© Grass+Batz Arquitectos + José Hassi

Treetop Walk Hamaren Activity Park / EFFEKT

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 25 of 101
© Miguel Falci

New Aare Bridge / Christ & Gantenbein

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 26 of 101
© Brigida González

Four-Roof Pavilion / Found Projects + Schneider & Luescher

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 27 of 101
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Shah Muhammad Mohshin Khan Mausoleum / Sthapotik

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 28 of 101
© Stefano Graziani

Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 29 of 101
© Schran Image

Asmalay House / Blurring Boundaries

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 30 of 101
© Asif Salman

La Ribera Center for Culture and Arts / ATELIER ARS

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 31 of 101
© Marco Cappelletti

Stormwater Pond at Exercisfältet / White Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 32 of 101
© Inclined Studio

House in Bocaina / Ana Altberg + Cesar Jordão

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 33 of 101
© César Béjar

EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 34 of 101
© Måns Berg

Opera Park / Cobe

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 35 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

Chinese Bamboo Eight Pavilion / RoarcRenew

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 36 of 101
© Mattia Inselvini

The Arches / The DHaus Company

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 37 of 101
© Francisco Tirado

Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 38 of 101
© Arch-Exist

Tile House / The Bloom

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 39 of 101
© AVR London

MA Architects Office / MA Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 40 of 101
© Marco Cappelletti

Canyon5 / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 41 of 101
© Hiroyuki Oki

Library in the Earth / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 42 of 101
© Paul Phan

Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 43 of 101
© Here And Now Agency

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 44 of 101
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

The Lumi Shala / IBUKU

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 45 of 101
© JAG Studio

jtB House / BLAF Architecten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 46 of 101
© Haruo Mikami

Simba Vision Montessori School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 47 of 101
© Zuñiga Alonso

Community Development Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 48 of 101
© Stijn Bollaert

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 49 of 101
© Nadia Christ

Laundry / messina | rivas

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 50 of 101
© Jaime Navarro

Daaji’s Home / The Grid Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 51 of 101
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

HAUS 1 / MVRDV + Hirschmüller Schindele Architekten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 52 of 101
© Federico Cairoli

Kithara Music Kiosk / TO

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 53 of 101
© Vinay Panjwani

Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 54 of 101
© Schnepp Renou

‘t Bosbad / GAAGA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 55 of 101
© Jaime Navarro

Empty box House / TAA DESIGN

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 56 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Canuanã Refectory / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados + Rosenbaum

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 57 of 101
© Melchior Overdevest

The Sprite Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab[AaL]

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 58 of 101
Courtesy of TAA DESIGN

Red Box Exhibition Center / Mix Architecture

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 59 of 101
© Pedro Kok

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 60 of 101
© Arch-Exist

Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge / Kerstin Thompson Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 61 of 101
© Arch-Exist

Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 62 of 101
© Felipe Camus

Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 63 of 101
© Rory Gardiner

Outside Project / IDK

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 64 of 101
© Joel Tettamanti

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 65 of 101
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 66 of 101
© Toby Coulson

Clear Water Tea House / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 67 of 101
© Iwan Baan

Komaeyu Public Bathhouse / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 68 of 101
© Jesús Granada

Tainan Market / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 69 of 101
© YuChen Chao Photography

Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 70 of 101
© Ju Yeon Lee

House in Shikenbaru / Studio Cochi Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 71 of 101
© Shephotoerd

University of Graz Library / Atelier Thomas Pucher

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 72 of 101
© José Hevia

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 73 of 101
© Ooki Jingu

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 74 of 101
© Crystal O’Brien-Kupfner

Eungbong Terrace / YZA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 75 of 101
© Cristóbal Valdes

Vast Gallery & Artist Residency / Persian Garden Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 76 of 101
© Jiří Kotal

Kingsland Residence / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 77 of 101
© Kyungsub Shin

Nursery School Under Elevated Railway in Machiya / Takahiro Akiyama Architects + Atelier HMC

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 78 of 101
© Deed Studio

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 79 of 101
© Poketo - Ye Rin Mok

Targ Blonie Market / Aleksandra Wasilkowska Architectural Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 80 of 101
© Atsushi Ishida

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 81 of 101
© Luis Díaz Díaz

SIP Main Campus / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 82 of 101
© Nate Cook

Buffalo AKG Art Museum / OMA/Shohei Shigematsu

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 83 of 101
© Maxime Delvaux

The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 84 of 101
© Julien Lanoo

LIKNON / K-Studio

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 85 of 101
© Marco Cappelletti

Shanfeng Academy / OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 86 of 101
© Adi Widiantara

Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 87 of 101
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Poonehzar (Farm) / Shid Architects

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 88 of 101
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 89 of 101
© Fran Parente

Araksa Tea House / Simple Architecture

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 90 of 101
© Farshid Roozitalab

On the Brooks House / Monsoon Collective

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 91 of 101
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

On Labs - New Global Headquarters for On running / Specific Generic + Spillmann Echsle Architekten

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 92 of 101
© Araksa Tea Garden

Alba Thermal Springs and Spa / Hayball

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 93 of 101
© K. Midhul

A Modest House in ‘Pol’ Neighborhood / inpractice

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 94 of 101
© Mikael Olsson

Bricks@47 House / Design Plus

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 95 of 101
© Willem Dirk Du Toit

Haus 2+ / Office ParkScheerbarth

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 96 of 101
© Vivek Eadara

Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 97 of 101
© Suryan // Dang

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 98 of 101
© Jan Bitter

54 Social Housing in Inca, Illes Balears / Joan Josep Fortuny Giró + Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 99 of 101
© Shan Liang

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 100 of 101
© Maira Acayaba

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Save this picture!
Best Architectural Projects of 2023 - Image 101 of 101
© José Hevia

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Best Architectural Projects of 2023" 20 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011322/best-architectural-projects-of-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags