Best Architectural Projects of 2023

Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture. These projects are amazing expressions of culture, nature, and community values. From homes blending seamlessly with nature to groundbreaking public spaces, ArchDaily's Best Projects for 2023 cover all the bases. The top 100 projects on ArchDaily's list represent a global conversation in the world of architecture. Whether it's pushing boundaries, embracing eco-friendly practices, or rethinking how we use spaces, these projects showcase the exciting and ever-changing world of great design. We invite you to check out the projects defining the architectural scene in 2023.
Every year, ArchDaily features thousands of new projects that make up the largest online architecture library in the world. Our team of curators review, seek and make sure to explore some of the most innovative and relevant architectural works around. Just like the projects that appeared in our first ArchDaily book, our aim is to open up our platform and highlight (What is) Good Architecture.
These projects are amazing expressions of culture, nature, and community values. From homes blending seamlessly with nature to groundbreaking public spaces, ArchDaily's Best Projects for 2023 cover all the bases.
The top 100 projects on ArchDaily's list represent a global conversation in the world of architecture. Whether it's pushing boundaries, embracing eco-friendly practices, or rethinking how we use spaces, these projects showcase the exciting and ever-changing world of great design. We invite you to check out the projects defining the architectural scene in 2023.
Subterranean Ruins / A Threshold
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
450 Warren / SO-IL
The Ned Doha / David Chipperfield Architects
The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio
Immersive Vivarium at Animália Biopark / AM2 ARQUITETURA
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Mirage Installation / Zeller & Moye + Katie Paterson
Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)
FLORA Observatory / IAAC
TARANG Pavilion / The Grid Architects
ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre / Atelier FCJZ
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten
NAM Coffee / G+ Architects
10K House / Takk
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados
Manulife Head Office Exterior Renovations / Martin Simmons Sweers Architects
Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao
Urban Tree House / NO ARCHITECTURE
Upper Cloister in Aranya Golden Mountain / Atelier Deshaus
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio
Dignity Memorial Mausoleum / Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Time Transitions Installation
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten
Treetop Walk Hamaren Activity Park / EFFEKT
New Aare Bridge / Christ & Gantenbein
Four-Roof Pavilion / Found Projects + Schneider & Luescher
Shah Muhammad Mohshin Khan Mausoleum / Sthapotik
Islamic Arts Biennale / OMA
Asmalay House / Blurring Boundaries
La Ribera Center for Culture and Arts / ATELIER ARS
Stormwater Pond at Exercisfältet / White Arkitekter
House in Bocaina / Ana Altberg + Cesar Jordão
EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL
Opera Park / Cobe
Chinese Bamboo Eight Pavilion / RoarcRenew
The Arches / The DHaus Company
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA
Tile House / The Bloom
MA Architects Office / MA Architects
Canyon5 / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
Library in the Earth / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU
jtB House / BLAF Architecten
Simba Vision Montessori School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants
Community Development Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Laundry / messina | rivas
Daaji’s Home / The Grid Architects
HAUS 1 / MVRDV + Hirschmüller Schindele Architekten
Kithara Music Kiosk / TO
Powerhouse Arts / Herzog & de Meuron
‘t Bosbad / GAAGA
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN
Canuanã Refectory / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados + Rosenbaum
The Sprite Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab[AaL]
Red Box Exhibition Center / Mix Architecture
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA
Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge / Kerstin Thompson Architects
Umbrella Pavilion / Charly Jolliet Architecte
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur
Outside Project / IDK
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang
Gabriel García Márquez Library / SUMA Arquitectura
Clear Water Tea House / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Komaeyu Public Bathhouse / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka
Tainan Market / MVRDV
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU
House in Shikenbaru / Studio Cochi Architects
University of Graz Library / Atelier Thomas Pucher
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place
Eungbong Terrace / YZA
Vast Gallery & Artist Residency / Persian Garden Studio
Kingsland Residence / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
Nursery School Under Elevated Railway in Machiya / Takahiro Akiyama Architects + Atelier HMC
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA
Targ Blonie Market / Aleksandra Wasilkowska Architectural Studio
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F
SIP Main Campus / Herzog & de Meuron
Buffalo AKG Art Museum / OMA/Shohei Shigematsu
The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio
LIKNON / K-Studio
Shanfeng Academy / OPEN Architecture
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design
Poonehzar (Farm) / Shid Architects
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity
Araksa Tea House / Simple Architecture
On the Brooks House / Monsoon Collective
On Labs - New Global Headquarters for On running / Specific Generic + Spillmann Echsle Architekten
Alba Thermal Springs and Spa / Hayball
A Modest House in ‘Pol’ Neighborhood / inpractice
Bricks@47 House / Design Plus
Haus 2+ / Office ParkScheerbarth
Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez
54 Social Housing in Inca, Illes Balears / Joan Josep Fortuny Giró + Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.
“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”
Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.