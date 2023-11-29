Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, WindowsPrototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamPrototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, BeamPrototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Interior Photography, Column, BeamPrototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Casablanca, Chile
  • Design Office: The Andes House
  • Architecture Collaborators: Ciro Barraza, Angelo Melio
  • Building Company: Fernando Gajardo
  • Structure Supervision: Pedro Bartolome, Katherine Gentina, Jose Andres Allende
  • Construction: Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Constructores
  • City: Casablanca
  • Country: Chile
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cristóbal Valdes
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Image 13 of 18
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. Pandemics, wars, social unrest, economic crises, price hikes, scarce labor, and materials. The construction industry is in crisis. Accessing financing becomes difficult, rates rise, and there's a deficit in infrastructure and housing. Climate change increases uncertainty, while natural disasters make action more urgent.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Cristóbal Valdes
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Image 14 of 18
Plans

What can architects, designers, and builders do in the face of this emergency? How can we make architecture and construction accessible for those who currently see them as distant?

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Image 15 of 18
Sections

As an architecture firm in alliance with The Andes House, we devised an industrialized construction system based on the logic of parts and pieces, akin to industries like automotive and aerospace. We decided to build a prototype to highlight these concerns.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Beam
© Cristóbal Valdes
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Image 16 of 18
Exploded Axos

This system is developed using sustainable materials like wood and reusable materials such as steel. Through modular coordination, we avoid excess materials in the process. It's a versatile and lightweight system with a slender yet robust metal structure housing wooden casings that configure the facades.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Image 17 of 18
System detail

The parts are replaceable and reusable. They can be disassembled, stored, and reassembled elsewhere for various purposes. Being composed of parts facilitates storage and optimizes warehouse space, allowing for swift deployment and transport via medium-sized trucks equipped with cranes, granting it versatility over prefabricated structures.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Marcos Zegers
Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Image 18 of 18
Detail

Assembly/disassembly occurs in tight timeframes with few workers needing no more training than following a pre-established logic of simple assembly. Only torque wrenches and electric screwdrivers are required, that gives certainty in time and costs.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Cristóbal Valdes

This system is flexible and can expand both horizontally and vertically, adapting to various purposes, from residences (for which this initial exercise was developed) to medium-height buildings, schools, and healthcare centers, among others.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcos Zegers

Ventilated facades and a roof with generous metallic eaves offer an economical solution for the exterior cladding, easily replaceable and low maintenance. Additionally, they promote air convection for passive ventilation. Together with a thermal insulation material based on wood fiber, it adds mass to walls, floors, and ceilings, achieving significant energy savings.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Zegers

The prototype and its components are proposed as a universal system, meaning its components, methods, and principles are accessible and adaptable, allowing for its continuous evolution and improvement. We aim to optimize it to adapt to different contexts, seeking to evolve towards more efficient, sustainable, and effective forms.

Prototype Industrialized Construction System / Ignacio Rojas Hirigoyen Arquitectos + The Andes House - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Casablanca, Valparaíso, Chile

