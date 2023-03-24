Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Center
Aalen, Germany
Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The new Kulturbahnhof Aalen brings together Aalen’s industrial history and twenty-first-century architecture. With great sensitivity, the historical building fragments have been successfully integrated into the present-day architecture. In the past, the area now known as Aalen’s Stadtoval was occupied, among other things, by railway tracks. As part of the inner-city expansion, the Kulturbahnhof takes a central position: the building, which now accommodates a cinema, a theatre, the music school, high-quality function halls for cultural events, and premises for catering, is intended to have a radiant effect throughout the region.

Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Windows
© Brigida González
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

After a fire in 2014, fragments of several historical groups of buildings with a distinctive sandstone façade and short cross gables could still be found on the site. The guiding idea behind the design was to carefully preserve this heritage and to further develop it into a forward-looking cultural center for the 21st century.

Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Brigida González

The extensively destroyed façade was replaced in a stylized manner using colored fair-faced concrete — and where possible, the historical character was revived. The roofs of the short-side gables were also rebuilt according to the historical design. The longitudinal gable, by contrast, followed a different concept: it was replaced by an elongated cuboid-shaped volume clad in folded perforated plate, thereby creating a spatial reference to the urban edges of the neighboring area to the south. In contrast to the historical sandstone façade, which has an ornamental, handcrafted, and massive appearance, the superimposed cuboid is simple and restrained.

Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Brigida González
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

The historical façade provides the shell of a generous space. New boxes were placed inside this completely gutted space, zoning the interior for different uses. These boxes also support and brace the new load-bearing structure. The large halls and the public uses are housed in the old building. The rooms of the music school and the theatre workshops are housed in the new volume, the cuboid. These rooms “serving” cultural production and education symbolically arch over the show stages for the culturally interested public. It was important to us to create an authentic and independent ambiance for the different cultural venues with historical components such as materials, windows, and visible roof construction.

Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Interior Photography, Column
© Brigida González

According to the town of Aalen, the now shared building for the diverse cultural venues, which were previously spread across several locations, is expected to contribute to optimizing resources, pooling synergies, and ensuring cost savings in the long term.

Save this picture!
Kulturbahnhof Aalen Cultural Center / a+r Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brigida González

Project gallery

Project location

Aalen, Germany

