Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU

Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU

Save
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU

Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior PhotographyRemodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailRemodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Lighting, WindowsRemodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Bathroom, Windows, ShowerRemodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartment Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: STUDIO.NOJU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jose Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AZULEJOS TERRAZA, LAVABOS MECANISMOS Y GRIFERIA, MOSAICOS BAÑOS, Sanitarios, TARIMA MADERA, VENTANAS
  • Lead Architect : Antonio Mora y Eduardo Tazón
  • Builder : PROEDISUR SL
  • Landscape : Vicky Rodriguez Eguiagaray
  • Glass Carpentry : Teofilo SL / SCHUCO
  • Wood Carpentry : Ricardo Vega – Santiponce, Sevilla
  • Execution Kitchen : Encidecor SL / Vijupa SL
  • City : Madrid
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arcade
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Image 27 of 26
Planta inferior
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. An intervention in a Torres Blancas apartment implies a dialogue with the original ideas of its architect Francisco Javier Sainz de Oiza, the state of its built elements, and the value of preservation in its most contemporary narrative. Antonio Mora and Eduardo Tazón, founding architects of STUDIO.NOJU came across the opportunity to intervene in a 400 square meter duplex, the largest unit of the building which had been highly altered in the past 50 years of its history. With this opportunity to intervene in a heritage building the architects wanted to demonstrate their personal take on how to work on renovation projects in architecture with degrees of protection.

Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Image 25 of 26
Planta superior
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Jose Hevia

The proposal that STUDIO.NOJU has made moves away from the more nostalgic vision of the preservation of the originally built state and is completely rooted in the ideas embedded in Oíza's project, not only of the interior of the apartment unit but of the building as a whole. The renovation speaks of the building's past with references to original formal gestures, such as the interior of the house that recovers its sinuous curves that had been erased, but at the same time adapting its new formal language to the contemporary needs of its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jose Hevia

"The socio-political context of the time in which Torres Blancas was built is far from today. We must give these protected architectures the opportunity to evolve and adapt to the new times and needs of their new inhabitants. Not allowing their evolution on the part of the authorities who impose an over-protectionism condemns these works to a living death" emphasize Antonio Mora.

Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting
© Jose Hevia

"It was important for the design to have a contemporary translation of these ideas, and not to imbue the existing elements in formaldehyde. For us, the best form of preservation is to pay homage to those ideas and not to the elements with which they were built more than 50 years ago." Eduardo Tazón points out

Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting
© Jose Hevia

In addition to restoring the original spatiality characterized by its sinuous curves that had been erased in successive renovations, the objective of the renovation focused on recovering the exterior space of the house that had also been eliminated. At the time these apartments were sold as "Villas in the sky" but little remained of the original terraces that initially were the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub
© Jose Hevia

STUDIO.NOJU with its intervention recovered all the lost outdoor space and returned the character of a patio-house to the unit by adding a series of benches, planters, and a fountain, the original design of the studio for which they use a striking green glazed mosaic that gives the space great energy and vitality. From references to the materials used, the morphology of the structural plant, the colors, and the filtered light, the vast majority of the project decisions take the original project as a starting point but always start from the idea they wanted to convey, not the way it was done.

Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Jose Hevia
Save this picture!
Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column, Balcony
© Jose Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Avenida de America, 37, 28002 Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio.NOJU
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailDecoration & OrnamentSpain
Cite: "Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU" [Remodelación Repensando Torres Blancas / Studio.NOJU] 03 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996824/remodeling-and-rethinking-white-towers-studioju> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags