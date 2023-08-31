Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography, Facade Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Interior Photography, Column

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Field
Bordeaux, France
  Architects: NP2F
  Area:  15700
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Maxime Delvaux
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The building is designed as a simple assemblage of low-carbon concrete slabs, beams, and columns. Its superimposed outdoor spaces blend in with the urban logic of the district, like streets, and large and small city squares surrounded by agricultural windbreaking nets that protect users from drafts. The whole complex “breathes”, naturally, and the built elements, i.e., the heating, air-conditioning, ventilation, and artificial lighting are reduced to a minimum for maximum gain in lightness and economy. In total, 900 000 kWh/year are saved, or a 56% reduction in consumption compared with the same project if it were a covered enclosure, and savings of 2270 t CO2 or 63% of CO2 linked to its construction.

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maxime Delvaux
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maxime Delvaux
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Image 24 of 34
Axo

The materials and colors of this architecture are intentionally sober. With a simple, low-carbon PMES cement CEM3 concrete structure, it is merely the support for uses of future users. A great deal of attention has been paid to the salient elements such as the reception desk, the staircases, and the stands. They encourage users to move about the building on foot, thereby further reducing the need for lofts. These linking spaces in the building become places unto themselves.

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Image 26 of 34
Section

A genuine Cathédrale des Sports, the building houses spaces for practicing sports superimposed over six levels, bringing together in a single volume a climbing complex that is unique in France (block + 14m wall + high line + jump line), a racket zone (padel tennis and squash), a restaurant/bar/relaxation area connected to all sports, weightlifting and fitness, spaces designed for children, esports and golfing (educational trail, practice, putting green).

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Interior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Interior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux

The roof has a practice driving range for golf and for sporting events and festivals. Open to all, offering everyone a spectacular view towards the city centre and the vineyards this architectural statement underscores the building’s role as part of the geography of the Bordeaux region.

Bordeaux Brazza UCPA Sport Station / NP2F - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux

Project location

Address: Rue Charles Chaigneau, Bordeaux, France

