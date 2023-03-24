Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • Brasília, Brazil Architects: Nuevo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 202 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Haruo Mikami

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Deca , Gradebrás Insústria , Gravia , Isoeste , Portinari

Architect In Charge : Thales Barnuevo

Collaboration : Mariana Mariano

Landscape Desgin : Adriana Lima

Structural Studies : Fontes & Martinatti Engenharia

Installations : Rafael do Vale

Installations Consultant : Thales de Azevedo Filho

Structral Engineering : Walter Silva

City : Brasília

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of the Pilot Plan of Brasilia. Where the humidity of the air varies from 70% to 80% in the rainy season to less than 20% in the dry season.

Casa Ghibli references the magical and fantastical universe created by the animation Studio Ghibli, which inspired the owners of the house.

Following the architecture-climate integration, the house incorporates bioclimatic strategies translated into technical-constructive solutions adapted to the local environmental and climatic conditions in regard to passive environmental comfort, sustainability, and energy performance.

The house is suspended from the ground as a longitudinal platform, with a programmatic arrangement organized in two intimate and service modules positioned at the extremities, united by a central space with doubled height. The main purpose of suspending the house is to avoid infiltration problems and to optimize indoors thermal efficiency. This solution also allows for the electrical, plumbing, and sewage installations to be kept apparent. A pit excavated under and along the platform provides the necessary conditions for practical and comfortable maintenance of the installations. The toilets are positioned on the side gables, allowing for agile and sustainable maintenance from the external area of the house through wall shafts.

The house is covered by a double-pitch roof and crowned by a technical platform that provides access to technical support for the photovoltaic modules, as well as for the shaft for internal air circulation and renewal.

The option for a modular metal construction system and the specification of materials according to the dimension of the modules, allowed construction in a short period of time with minimum material waste.