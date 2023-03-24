Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Nuevo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  202
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Deca, Gradebrás Insústria, Gravia, Isoeste, Portinari
  • Architect In Charge : Thales Barnuevo
  • Collaboration : Mariana Mariano
  • Landscape Desgin : Adriana Lima
  • Structural Studies : Fontes & Martinatti Engenharia
  • Installations : Rafael do Vale
  • Installations Consultant : Thales de Azevedo Filho
  • Structral Engineering : Walter Silva
  • City : Brasília
  • Country : Brazil
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of the Pilot Plan of Brasilia. Where the humidity of the air varies from 70% to 80% in the rainy season to less than 20% in the dry season.

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Haruo Mikami

Casa Ghibli references the magical and fantastical universe created by the animation Studio Ghibli, which inspired the owners of the house.

Following the architecture-climate integration, the house incorporates bioclimatic strategies translated into technical-constructive solutions adapted to the local environmental and climatic conditions in regard to passive environmental comfort, sustainability, and energy performance.

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Haruo Mikami
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Image 34 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Haruo Mikami

The house is suspended from the ground as a longitudinal platform, with a programmatic arrangement organized in two intimate and service modules positioned at the extremities, united by a central space with doubled height. The main purpose of suspending the house is to avoid infiltration problems and to optimize indoors thermal efficiency. This solution also allows for the electrical, plumbing, and sewage installations to be kept apparent. A pit excavated under and along the platform provides the necessary conditions for practical and comfortable maintenance of the installations. The toilets are positioned on the side gables, allowing for agile and sustainable maintenance from the external area of the house through wall shafts.

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Haruo Mikami
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Image 33 of 34
Plan - Mezanine
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Haruo Mikami

The house is covered by a double-pitch roof and crowned by a technical platform that provides access to technical support for the photovoltaic modules, as well as for the shaft for internal air circulation and renewal.

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Haruo Mikami

The option for a modular metal construction system and the specification of materials according to the dimension of the modules, allowed construction in a short period of time with minimum material waste.

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Haruo Mikami
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Haruo Mikami

Cite: "Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura" [Casa Ghibli / Nuevo Arquitetura] 24 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998419/ghibli-house-nuevo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

