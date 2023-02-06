Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Peru
  5. Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados

Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados

Save
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados

Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnElementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeElementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairElementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, BeamElementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Schools
Ica, Peru
  • Developer : ONG All Hands and Hearts https://www.instagram.com/allhandsandhearts, ONG Andar Perú
  • Contractor : ONG All Hands and Hearts, HN Arquitectos
  • Structural Engineering : Claudia Villanueva (HVS Ingenieros)
  • Local Architect : Huber Gabriel Canchis Agreda
  • Furniture Design : Adrian Gonzales del Campo
  • Collaborators : Freddy Dario Barreto Huerta, Cecilia Marcheselli, Valeria Vidal, Claudia Hervias, Talon Kappe, Victoria Arrighi
  • Delineation : Goirdana Ch’aska Quispe
  • City : Ica
  • Country : Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Column
© Eleazar Cuadros

Text description provided by the architects. Villacuri is the result of an invasion that began 25 years ago, made up mainly of immigrants from the mountains and jungle. It is, for the most part, an area of temporary housing with hardly any urban planning. It is located in the Peruvian desert, halfway between Ica and Paracas and next to the Panamericana Sur highway.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Image 33 of 39
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Eleazar Cuadros

For the driver, Chinatown does not exist, it is a non-place. It seems that there are only a few informal businesses, taking advantage of the obligatory toll booth. If the driver went deeper, he would discover a town much larger than thought, but practically deserted during the day.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Image 34 of 39
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Eleazar Cuadros

A place with thousands of inhabitants who work from sunrise to sunset in the adjoining agro-export companies. But at night, Villacuri comes alive, the workers return to their makeshift homes, shops, and restaurants.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Chair
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros

The problem with this population, inhabited by the most vulnerable, is the little attention received by governments. The initial school was never rebuilt after the 2007 earthquake, so its more than 300 students have been teaching for years in prefabricated classrooms, where conditions are difficult for learning.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Image 35 of 39
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Facade, Beam
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Beam
© Eleazar Cuadros

In 2019 the NGO All Hands and Hearts decided to rebuild this initial school since the government did not prioritize its reconstruction. We find ourselves in an environment whose identity is formed by many different cultures. The urban fabric is defined as organized anarchy, created with different construction techniques that depend on the geographical origin of the person who builds it: Mats, cane brava, concrete, brick, wood... Such diverse identities have created a new characteristic personality of this place.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Eleazar Cuadros

The plot of the project has adjusted dimensions, for this reason, we propose a grid of spaces with proportional dimensions that generate a game of solids and voids. The full ones accommodate the 7 classrooms and the service building (bathrooms, kitchen, and spaces for teachers). The voids create spaces that complement the teaching activity and are inserted between the buildings, giving relief to the plot. These areas are marked by key elements: shadows, benches, and olive trees. They are, in the end, classrooms without walls.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Image 37 of 39
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography
© Eleazar Cuadros

The constructive solution comes from the community itself, which understands its environment as valuable. The common denominator among all the constructions is the use of materials without coating, for the economy. So we adopted it as a project concept. We promote materials as they are; exposed brick exposed concrete, mat, cane brava, and wood. This represents significant savings while continuing to add value to the building. The sincerity of the material in its natural state helps the community to feel more identified with the school and dignified with the local construction methods.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eleazar Cuadros

One of the fundamental concerns is the need to combat the high temperatures of the desert that can reach 45°C. We re-interpret the traditional Ica roofs formed by an air chamber between two roofs. Under the concrete slab, we use a continuous plank of cane brava that generates a ventilated air chamber inside. Its extension generates elements of shadow on the outside. This, along with cross ventilation, helps to reduce interior temperatures considerably.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Column
© Eleazar Cuadros
Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Interior Photography, Beam
© Eleazar Cuadros

The wild cane and the mat, local and traditional materials, are unifying elements in the project. We use it as closure, shadow, and compartmentalization. In the project, we value and enhance the hardness of the environment with textures and materials. The school does not stop being a careful continuity of the context: mats, olive trees, wild cane, yuccas, land... this is the soul of Villacuri.

Save this picture!
Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Eleazar Cuadros

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ica, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Betsaida Curto Reyes
Office
Atelier Ander Bados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsPeru
Cite: "Elementary School in Santa Cruz de Villacuri Community / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados" [Escuela Inicial 140 en la comunidad de Santa Cruz de Villacuri, “Barrio Chino” / Betsaida Curto Reyes + Atelier Ander Bados] 06 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995687/elementary-school-in-santa-cruz-de-villacuri-community-betsaida-curto-reyes-plus-atelier-ander-bados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags