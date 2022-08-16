Save this picture! The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture, book cover

Dear community,

As your trusted companion along the journey of constant learning and inspiration, we are very excited to share a new format by announcing our first book ever: The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture.

In partnership with renowned international publisher gestalten, we have taken a pause to look back on the more than 40,000 projects curated over the past 15 years, to distill their contributions and answer the bold question of what is good architecture. The sheer scale of ArchDaily is a reflection of how important architecture is today, as the deepening complexity of our world places increasing pressure and demands upon our built environment. To deal with issues such as the climate crisis, energy scarcity, population density, social inequality, housing shortages, fast-moving urbanization, diminished local identity, and a lack of diversity, architecture needs to open itself.

Save this picture! Project: The Superadobe Domes of Hormuz, Zav Architects, Hormuz, Iran - Photo Courtesy of ZAV Architects / Tahmineh Monzavi, The ArchDaily Guide To Good Architecture, gestalten 2022

To answer this challenging question the book spotlights the most innovative built environments of our age—those paving the way for a better, more sustainable future. Centered around ArchDaily’s 10 principles of good architecture developed by our team, the book showcases a rich variety of projects—both built and planned—from a sunken restaurant with subterranean views to a Mediterranean cave transformed into a remarkable residence. Reflecting a global community of world-shapers, it celebrates the most visionary architects, and introduces bold new talent. It explores the key topics and trends redefining the built environment, marking the forefront of architectural thought and practice today, with an eye on tomorrow.

Save this picture! Project: Centro de Innovación UC, Elemental, Santiago, Chile - Photo Cristobal Palma, The ArchDaily Guide To Good Architecture, gestalten 2022

“Architecture is about giving form to the places where people live. It is no easier, and no more complicated, than that. There are three keywords here: “form,” “place,” and “life.” As soon as one reflects on these terms, one immediately comprehends that these things are not all that easy.” - Alejandro Aravena, in his foreword to The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture

We have also reached out to the architects who are on the leading edge of the profession, to unveil from their experience some of the keys to our initial question. Alejandro Aravena contributes by opening question of what is architecture on his foreword, while Jeanne Gang (Studio Gang, USA), Isay Weinfeld (Isay Weinfeld Studio, Brazil), Francis Kéré (Francis Kéré Architecture, Burkina Faso), Craig Dykers (Snøhetta, Norway), and Alejandro Aravena (ELEMENTAL, Chile) expand on the subject from their diverse points of view and the uniqueness of their work on a series of interviews. From visionary architects, emerging and established, to the topics and trends driving us towards a better built future, we are happy to share a cross-section of some of the most inspiring innovators, ideas, and incredible feats of architecture that we’ve encountered thus far on our ongoing adventures in discovery and dialogue.

The ArchDaily Guide to Good Architecture will also come in a special edition version, which includes a linen cover and a print from Burkinabé architect and Pritzker Prize winner, Diébédo Francis Kéré.

Available exclusively on the gestalten and ArchDaily‘s websites from 06 September 2022. Pre-orders available now:

