Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. South Korea
  5. Eungbong Terrace / YZA

Eungbong Terrace / YZA

Save
Eungbong Terrace / YZA

Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography, StairsEungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior PhotographyEungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior PhotographyEungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior PhotographyEungbong Terrace / YZA - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Public Architecture
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: YZA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1001
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
  • Design Team: Hyoung-gul Kook, Jung-eun Cho, Jae-wan Park, Min-ho Kim, Seo-yoon Lee
  • Client: Seongdong-gu Office Autonomous Administration Division + Civil Engineering Division
  • City: Seongdong-gu
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Eungbong-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, and is the lower space of Eungbong Bridge that crosses Jungnangcheon Stream. The space is the center of the residential area, with apartments clustered around it and being connected to Jungnangcheon. However, there was a one-lane road that split on both sides, and the dead-end space under the overpass was very dark because of the steep slope. The steep slope was trimmed in a cascading fashion and a sports facility for residents was created, but it remained a dark and isolated space because residents did not like to visit it.

Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Image 19 of 22
Isometric
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Rather, a positive stimulus was needed in this space. How about creating a landmark for local residents by adding a symbolic and formative object? Can't we turn this place into a place we want to visit and stay incessantly? Just as Las Vegas was built in the middle of the desert where there was nothing and a casino was built in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do, which was an abandoned mining town, this place also needed something splendid to attract attention and attention. In particular, it was necessary to change the dark and heavy underpass to a bright and cheerful one.

Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Image 20 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Kyungsub Shin

‘Eungbong Terrace’ is a terrace space where light flows as a landmark representing ‘Eungbong-dong’. It is a complex cultural space and resting space for residents that gathers the eyes of the surroundings and keeps them in their movements. It is a community space open to nearby residents by dividing the huge underpass into small pocket spaces. In particular, in line with the post-COVID-19 era, it reflected the era in which people should stay together in small groups rather than large-scale but keep their distance.

Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography, Beam, Stairs, Handrail, Steel
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Image 21 of 22
Section 01
Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

The space is divided into small units, but the entire space is woven with a roof sculpture through which light flows. During the day, a reflective ceiling engraved with a flowing pattern like a wave, and at night, the entire space is connected as one with indirect lighting that shines and flows, illuminating the surroundings. The lower part of the overpass, which has been reborn as a human-scale terrace, aims to become a plaza where you can comfortably go up and down and stay, as well as a landmark that can be seen from anywhere in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Eungbong Terrace / YZA - Interior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:84 Eungbong-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YZA
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Eungbong Terrace / YZA" 14 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003940/eungbong-terrace-yza> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags