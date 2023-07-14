Eungbong Terrace / YZA

+ 17

Design Team: Hyoung-gul Kook, Jung-eun Cho, Jae-wan Park, Min-ho Kim, Seo-yoon Lee

Client: Seongdong-gu Office Autonomous Administration Division + Civil Engineering Division

City: Seongdong-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Eungbong-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, and is the lower space of Eungbong Bridge that crosses Jungnangcheon Stream. The space is the center of the residential area, with apartments clustered around it and being connected to Jungnangcheon. However, there was a one-lane road that split on both sides, and the dead-end space under the overpass was very dark because of the steep slope. The steep slope was trimmed in a cascading fashion and a sports facility for residents was created, but it remained a dark and isolated space because residents did not like to visit it.

Rather, a positive stimulus was needed in this space. How about creating a landmark for local residents by adding a symbolic and formative object? Can't we turn this place into a place we want to visit and stay incessantly? Just as Las Vegas was built in the middle of the desert where there was nothing and a casino was built in Jeongseon, Gangwon-do, which was an abandoned mining town, this place also needed something splendid to attract attention and attention. In particular, it was necessary to change the dark and heavy underpass to a bright and cheerful one.

‘Eungbong Terrace’ is a terrace space where light flows as a landmark representing ‘Eungbong-dong’. It is a complex cultural space and resting space for residents that gathers the eyes of the surroundings and keeps them in their movements. It is a community space open to nearby residents by dividing the huge underpass into small pocket spaces. In particular, in line with the post-COVID-19 era, it reflected the era in which people should stay together in small groups rather than large-scale but keep their distance.

The space is divided into small units, but the entire space is woven with a roof sculpture through which light flows. During the day, a reflective ceiling engraved with a flowing pattern like a wave, and at night, the entire space is connected as one with indirect lighting that shines and flows, illuminating the surroundings. The lower part of the overpass, which has been reborn as a human-scale terrace, aims to become a plaza where you can comfortably go up and down and stay, as well as a landmark that can be seen from anywhere in the neighborhood.