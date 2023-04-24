Submit a Project Advertise
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Chair

Museum
Little Rock, United States
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) in Little Rock has undergone a major transformation of its building and grounds in Little Rock. Through revitalizing existing structures and uniting them with a “blossoming” central addition, Studio Gang’s design creates a 133,000-square-foot building that embraces the surrounding city and park and establishes a bold new architectural identity for AMFA.

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Chair
© Iwan Baan
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Facade
© Iwan Baan

The Museum’s historic 1937 Art Deco façade is returned to its original role as the building’s north entrance. The central addition, with its organic curves and pleated roof, creates a complementary, park-side entrance at the south and establishes a light-filled, connective space that intuitively guides guests into AMFA’s Harriet and Warren Stephens Galleries, Windgate Art School, Performing Arts Theater, Cultural Living Room, Museum Store, and restaurant.

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan

The design also treats architecture and landscape as intrinsically linked. SCAPE’s 11-acre landscape extends the Museum experience into the park, bringing a biodiverse array of new plantings that provide shade and beauty for indoor/outdoor social spaces, as well as new paths that allow the public to enjoy nature and view outdoor sculptures.

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts / Studio Gang - Interior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Project location

Address:501 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202, United States

Studio Gang
