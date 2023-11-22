Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, FacadeCommunity Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, FacadeCommunity Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, GardenCommunity Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, HandrailCommunity Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cultural Architecture, Community Center
Jalpa de Méndez, Mexico
  • Lead Architect : Bernardo Quinzaños
  • Project Team: Andrés Suárez, André Torres, Miguel Izaguirre, Javier Castillo, Carlos Cruz, Gabriela Horta, Florencio de Diego, Lorenza Hernández, Mara Calderón de la Barca, Norma Mendoza, Jair Rodríguez, Santiago Vélez, Begoña Manzano, Fernanda Ventura, Victor Zúñiga
  • Client: SEDATU, Municipio de Jalpa de Méndez
  • Contractor: TRASGO, José Fernando Orozco González, Gerardo González Gutiérrez, Eber Castellanos Ramos
  • City: Jalpa de Méndez
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Image 15 of 16
Diagram

Text description provided by the architects. With the aim of revitalizing the public life of Jalpa de Méndez, Tabasco, an urban master plan was designed for SEDATU, which renovated three of the city's most representative public spaces: the High-Performance Sports Center, the Community Development Center (CDC), and the Recreational Park "El Campestre".

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Image 12 of 16
Ground floor plan

The Community Development Center (CDC) is a cultural and educational space that offers more inclusive development opportunities for the local community.

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Image 13 of 16
Sections + elevations

The project was conceived as a habitable sculptural piece, with an architectural program composed of workshops, multi-purpose rooms, a library, an auditorium, and an administrative area. These are developed through a simple structure, composed of eight monumental concrete panels perforated with semicircular arches. 

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Image 14 of 16
Interior rendering

The perforations in the concrete panels create the necessary void for an interior garden, providing an urban oasis with a pleasant microclimate. The central garden concentrates the core of the work, a vibrant space that allows for interesting views from inside the building. 

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Image 16 of 16
Sketch

As a local identity mark, orange-toned concrete was used, evoking the color of the regional quarry present in the balustrade of the main arcade of the historic center of Jalpa de Méndez. This choice also responds to the region's climate, reflecting the warmth and avoiding the accumulation of humidity. 

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jaime Navarro

The design offers a modern reinterpretation of the ancient conventual structures that characterize Mexican architectural history. The semicircular arches present in the structure represent a contemporary update that not only contributes to the architectural design but also favors air circulation and the entry of natural light into the interior of the building. 

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Handrail
© Jaime Navarro

The construction allowed for an authentic exchange of knowledge with the local community, merging design technologies with artisanal processes to integrate a new language into the constructive memory of the Tabasco landscape. 

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jaime Navarro

By employing local workers, different construction knowledge was intertwined, strengthening the connection of the work with the Tabasco landscape. The participatory process led to a new constructive language, instilling a sense of achievement, pride, and identity in the local community. 

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Jaime Navarro

In summary, the Community Development Center "La Guadalupe" is a project that seeks to promote participation and social and cultural development in the community of Jalpa de Méndez, Tabasco. The project was part of the Urban Improvement program of SEDATU in Jalpa de Méndez, Tabasco.

Save this picture!
Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica - Exterior Photography, Arcade
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jalpa de Méndez, Tab., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerMexico
Cite: "Community Center / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica" [Centro de Desarrollo Comunitario / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica] 22 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010054/community-center-cca-centro-de-colaboracion-arquitectonica> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags