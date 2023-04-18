Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Ecuador
  5. Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Save
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, ColumnCommunity Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, HandrailCommunity Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, BeamCommunity Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, BeamCommunity Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Chongón, Ecuador
  • Project Management : Fundación Young Living
  • Collaborators : Andrea Ollague, Hector Perlaza, Fundación La Iguana, Bromelias
  • Building Constructions : Pablo Ponce
  • Graphics : Andres Ortega, Cynthia Rosero
  • City : Chongón
  • Country : Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 33 of 42
Site plan
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio

Architecture as a tool for the insertion, linkage, and support of women weavers.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 34 of 42
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio

"Las Tejedoras" is located on the outskirts of the urban community of Chongón, Ecuador, with a population of approximately 4,900 people, where the majority are women who are not part of the economically active groups, with little possibility of entering a labor niche.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 35 of 42
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio

Since 2009 the Young Living Foundation; dedicated to generating programs that promote the potential of communities through education and entrepreneurship, opened the Young Living Academy where around 150 low-income children study, whose mothers are part of the local productive workshops, thus forming the Organization of Bromelias Artisan Women, focused on development through handmade fabrics with natural fibers. Over time, the group has increased its members, thus emerging the need for a new space.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 36 of 42
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio

The project is developed from its design and construction through the transdisciplinary work of the Young Living Foundation, Bromelias, Natura Futura, and Juan Carlos Bamba, with the main objective of generating a productive center for learning, integration exchange, and sale of artisan handicrafts. 

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 37 of 42
Open longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam, Brick
© JAG Studio

The purpose is that the work processes are a training and insertion tool, for which several construction workshops were held with the community and family members of the academy, in order to generate skills that help strengthen local and environmental development.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 38 of 42
Closed longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© JAG Studio

A patio with endemic vegetation is proposed as a meeting and exhibition place that is contained by two side naves and a central one; one contains theoretical training classrooms, a cafeteria, and hygienic services; the other, practical learning workshops, sleeping space, warehouses and a store to sell the products developed in the central nave where the artisan fabrics are made.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 39 of 42
Cross-section of open doors
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
© JAG Studio

The main front is a productive-exhibition gallery that serves as a filter for the patio and as an element to generate urbanity towards the street. While the rear face is closed towards the dividing space to generate greater control security.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam, Brick, Deck
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 40 of 42
Cross-section of closed doors
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© JAG Studio

The use of round teak wood is proposed as the main structure commonly used for the base supports of stilt houses in vulnerable areas of the region due to its hardness and durability, holding the roof and the floor on the upper level. 

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 42 of 42
Ilustration
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© JAG Studio

The brick walls are built with the herringbone weave method and stiffened by the very shape of the interlocked walls. Wooden folding lattice doors are used to control ventilation, illumination, and link between the exterior and interior.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Image 41 of 42
Ilustration
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© JAG Studio

Las Tejedoras seeks to be a space for the intermediation of productive development processes, linking unemployed women through active participation, the potentiation of local artisan techniques, and the revitalization of learning as an empowerment tool.

Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chongón, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Natura Futura Arquitectura
Office
Juan Carlos Bamba
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerEcuador
Cite: "Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba" [Centro de desarrollo productivo comunitario Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba] 18 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999635/community-productive-development-center-las-tejedoras-natura-futura-arquitectura-plus-juan-carlos-bamba> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags