NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Sayulita, Mexico
  • Architects: Hybrid, PALMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Díaz Díaz, Alex Herbig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  En concreto
  • Lead Architect: Robert Humble
  • Landscape Design: PAAR
  • Project Team: Robert Humble, Adrián Ramírez, Alex Herbig, Scott Goodner, Josué Granados, Nia Jorquera, José Mendéz, Constanza Ponce de León, Luisa Rizo, Decada
  • Furniture Design: Roberto Michelsen
  • Graphic Design: Trama Studio
  • City: Sayulita
  • Country: Mexico
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in the jungle-lined coast of Sayulita, Mexico—a bohemian surf town an hour north of Puerto Vallarta—is NICO, a micro hospitality experience with elevated suites, open-air common spaces, and boutique hotel-style comforts. Crafted by Seattle-based architecture and development firm, HYBRID, in collaboration with Mexico City-based architecture firm, Palma.

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Image 52 of 59
Floor plan level 0

NICO offers a unique lodging environment where each space has been thoughtfully designed for people to experience the distinctive surroundings and connect with each other in spaces that sit within a varied gradient of privacy and openness. The building reads as a two-level structure from the street, after crossing a bridge over the main pool the user discovers the rest of the program by literally descending into the jungle. Indoor and outdoor spaces combine throughout the building in a concrete grid structure, exploring thresholds and making the most of the local climate with a fully open level that welcomes the ocean breeze and immerses guests in nature. 

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alex Herbig
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Once inside, visitors discover both private and social areas with unexpected viewpoints of the ocean and jungle. Views vary from airy and open on the rooftop to surrounding lush tree-tops on the middle level and then descending to a more terrestrial level where the “Jungle suite” is located—a room encircled by native foliage that features a concrete built-in tub for a spa-like experience.

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Deck
© Luis Díaz Díaz
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luis Díaz Díaz
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Image 59 of 59
Section

NICO’s five guest suites were thought of as calming, tranquil spaces that offer the possibility to embrace the outdoors with floor-to-ceiling windows and particular spatial details like private terraces as well as custom furniture by local artisans. The main social level is accompanied by a lap pool detailed with artisanal turquoise-colored tile and surrounded by native greenery. The rooftop level features a plunge pool offering spectacular views of the bay, the ocean, and the open sky framed with concrete beams reminiscent of tropical modernism.

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Suites can be used and rented in different configurations, constantly modifying the way in which the building is inhabited and allowing either an extended family or group of friends to rent the entire complex, or for the suites to be individually occupied by separate groups. This same flexibility is reflected in the structural reasoning behind the project. The grid-like structure not only allows for an efficient structural system—in coherence with local building customs—but also permits a possible programmatic mutation if needed.

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Beam
© Alex Herbig
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Alex Herbig
NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Alex Herbig

The collaboration between Hybrid and Palma results in an interesting approach that draws from local building traditions, but comprehends and reimagines fundamental architectural concepts, ultimately giving rise to a fresh, modern, and autonomous architectural expression accompanied by one-of-a-kind and custom furniture designed by emerging Mexican designers which adds a playful character through materiality, color, and inventiveness.

NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project location

Address:63728 Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico

PALMA
Hybrid
Cite: "NICO Sayulita / Hybrid + PALMA" 21 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002773/nico-sayulita-palma-plus-hybrid> ISSN 0719-8884

