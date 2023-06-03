Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Laundry / messina | rivas

Laundry / messina | rivas

Save
Laundry / messina | rivas

Laundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Lighting, BeamLaundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, BeamLaundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Closet, Door, BeamLaundry / messina | rivas - Exterior PhotographyLaundry / messina | rivas - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Small Scale
Cunha, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The Laundry project is located on the outskirts of the city of Cunha, 250km from Sao Paulo. We were asked to create a laundry where there used to be a vegetable garden.

Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Image 19 of 20
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Federico Cairoli

Due to local environmental legislation, it is not possible to build new structures in the region close to the rivers, and therefore it was necessary to preserve the existing volume. To achieve this, we utilized the existing foundation and built two separate lateral volumes off the ground to prevent moisture accumulation and animal entry in an environment that needs to be open for ventilation and drying clothes. 

Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Closet, Door, Beam
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Federico Cairoli

In these two volumes, which were built with perforated bricks to allow for cross ventilation, we concentrated the storage cabinets, bathroom, and workstations with washing and drying machines.

Save this picture!
Laundry / messina | rivas - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cunha, Estado de São Paulo, 12530-000, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
messina | rivas
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleBrazil
Cite: "Laundry / messina | rivas" [Lavanderia / messina | rivas] 03 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001920/laundry-messina-rivas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags