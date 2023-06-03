Laundry / messina | rivas

+ 15

Collaborator: Ana Luz Sosa

Civil Engineering: Rogelio Pacheco

Carpentry: Eder Luiz

Electrical Work: Helvio Monteiro

City: Cunha

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Laundry project is located on the outskirts of the city of Cunha, 250km from Sao Paulo. We were asked to create a laundry where there used to be a vegetable garden.

Due to local environmental legislation, it is not possible to build new structures in the region close to the rivers, and therefore it was necessary to preserve the existing volume. To achieve this, we utilized the existing foundation and built two separate lateral volumes off the ground to prevent moisture accumulation and animal entry in an environment that needs to be open for ventilation and drying clothes.

In these two volumes, which were built with perforated bricks to allow for cross ventilation, we concentrated the storage cabinets, bathroom, and workstations with washing and drying machines.