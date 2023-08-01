Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kuta Utara, Indonesia
The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Adi Widiantara

Text description provided by the architects. Itsumo is a collaboration between food. Originating from Batam, the dessert shop focuses on soft serve and tart products. The design itself mirrors the fun element & careful preparation of Itsumo’s product. Located in Canggu, a residential turns commercial neighborhood, the building is set very close to the street and has a low-rise skyline. The pedestrian area is very active with people passing by to go to the beach or even just searching for food and local stores.

The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Adi Widiantara
The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Adi Widiantara

Mimicking the clay roof tiles and red bricks wall & paving that are used in many buildings in the neighborhood, the red color is used all over the store; a little intervention in the streetscape to break the linear path in the pedestrian road, yet a bold way to attract the pedestrians to stop for a while and entered the site. The outdoor space also serves as urban furniture where the people can pause in the middle of the busy street; feeling the sea breeze and the blue sky as they enjoy their soft serve. The bamboo plants act as a visual buffer from the street to the site, a dust buffer for the interior, and also greenery for the pedestrian. 

The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Adi Widiantara
The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Adi Widiantara
A built-in intersecting circular seating in the interior space is created as a way to create more seating in a rather small space. Each space created from these arches gives a different seating experience; there’s a space where people face inwards, allowing conversation to occur and there’s also a space where people face outwards for more privacy.

The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Adi Widiantara
The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Adi Widiantara

Using the adaptive reuse method, all the column and roof structure is not demolished. The existing column is left standing in its original position and given a gap with a new roof. The circular shape is defining the new intervention and divided the outdoor and indoor space, making it an interesting experience for both areas.

The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio - Interior Photography, Arch
© Adi Widiantara

Address:Canggu, Kuta Utara, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Arti Design Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreIndonesia
Cite: "The Merlot Pods / Arti Design Studio" 01 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004754/the-merlot-pods-arti-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

