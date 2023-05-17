Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Austria
  5. Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur

Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur

Save
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur

Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, FacadeResurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, ForestResurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Interior PhotographyResurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamResurrection Chapel / LP architektur - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel
Gemeinde Straß im Attergau, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Text description provided by the architects. The Resurrection Chapel, located in the extension of an old gravel pit, defines a new meeting place through its location. A concrete bracket facing the slope forms the distinctive conclusion of the local topography and defines the address of the chapel.

Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Image 11 of 15
Plan

Via a casually designed forecourt, you are led through a covered entrance into the anteroom, from where you are diverted at the end and led from behind into the open, upward-striving chapel room. Through its reduction to construction and materiality, this creates an atmosphere that hides everyday life and thus invites you to pause.

Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Interior Photography
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Image 12 of 15
Section

At the top, the space-defining walls dissolve in their construction and, in combination with the vertical facade structure, the horizontal slats in the interior and the incidence of light, create a sacred atmosphere and unmistakable identity. The use of natural materials (larch and spruce wood) in combination with pointed concrete gives the chapel an unmistakable appearance.

Save this picture!
Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gemeinde Straß im Attergau, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LP architektur
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelAustria
Cite: "Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur" 17 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001098/resurrection-chapel-lp-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags