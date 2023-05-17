Resurrection Chapel / LP architektur

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. The Resurrection Chapel, located in the extension of an old gravel pit, defines a new meeting place through its location. A concrete bracket facing the slope forms the distinctive conclusion of the local topography and defines the address of the chapel.

Via a casually designed forecourt, you are led through a covered entrance into the anteroom, from where you are diverted at the end and led from behind into the open, upward-striving chapel room. Through its reduction to construction and materiality, this creates an atmosphere that hides everyday life and thus invites you to pause.

At the top, the space-defining walls dissolve in their construction and, in combination with the vertical facade structure, the horizontal slats in the interior and the incidence of light, create a sacred atmosphere and unmistakable identity. The use of natural materials (larch and spruce wood) in combination with pointed concrete gives the chapel an unmistakable appearance.