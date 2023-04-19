LIKNON Museum / K-Studio

+ 25

Design Team : Dimitris Karampatakis, Christos Spetseris, Stavros Kotsikas, Marina Leventaki, Achilleas Pliakos, Argyris Mavronikolas, Arianna Mechili, Dimitris Eleftheriadis, Natassa Kallou, Thalia Sachinidi

3 D Visualizations : Bakagiannis Pavlos

Branding Designer : Daphne Stathis

Surveyor : Georgoudis Michalis, Palaiokastritis Yannis

Planning Consultant : Palaiokastritis Yannis

Structural Consultant : Elliniki Meletitiki - Aggelos Ladas

Kitchen Consultant : XENEX, Inoxland

Av Consultant : Panou Systems

City : Samos Prefecture

Country : Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Aiming to connect the Metaxa brand to its roots, LIKNON is located in a 100-year-old vineyard in Samos, where its special ingredient, the sweet muscat grape grows.

The project is a landmark in a valley beneath the village of Vourliotes, that will showcase the origins of Metaxa which are tightly bound to the island’s culture, one with a long tradition in high-quality goods and winemaking.

The architecture of this scenery is an extension of the productive dry stone terraces where vines grow and borrows the dynamic and roughness of the natural and traditional productive landscape in order to blend into the valley.

Together with the experience in the Kifisia premises, LIKNON showcases not only the origins of Metaxa but also the continuation and expansion of its production circle beyond its limits, through experimental new products and practices, as well as the exciting exploration of the drink’s textures when it is found in a table with local goods.

Instead of a building, Liknon is a landscape, borrowing the dynamic of manmade stonewalls that blend into the valley. Following the traces of an ancient path, it unravels onto consecutive plateaus held by "pezoules", taking the visitor on a walkthrough around and under the vines’ birthplace, submerging underground in order to get in touch with the roots of the brand through an interactive experience and a series of sensory activations.