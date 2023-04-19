Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, ForestLIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior PhotographyLIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, ChairLIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Garden, BeamLIKNON Museum / K-Studio - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Samos Prefecture, Greece
  • Design Team : Dimitris Karampatakis, Christos Spetseris, Stavros Kotsikas, Marina Leventaki, Achilleas Pliakos, Argyris Mavronikolas, Arianna Mechili, Dimitris Eleftheriadis, Natassa Kallou, Thalia Sachinidi
  • 3 D Visualizations : Bakagiannis Pavlos
  • Branding Designer : Daphne Stathis
  • Surveyor : Georgoudis Michalis, Palaiokastritis Yannis
  • Planning Consultant : Palaiokastritis Yannis
  • Structural Consultant : Elliniki Meletitiki - Aggelos Ladas
  • Kitchen Consultant : XENEX, Inoxland
  • Av Consultant : Panou Systems
  • City : Samos Prefecture
  • Country : Greece
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Text description provided by the architects. Aiming to connect the Metaxa brand to its roots, LIKNON is located in a 100-year-old vineyard in Samos, where its special ingredient, the sweet muscat grape grows.

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Image 29 of 30
Axo

The project is a landmark in a valley beneath the village of Vourliotes, that will showcase the origins of Metaxa which are tightly bound to the island’s culture, one with a long tradition in high-quality goods and winemaking.

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

In LIKNON, the vine is the protagonist, and the traditional concept of a museum building dissolves into a walkthrough and an exploration of the vine’s habitat. Rather than a building, it is a landscape, where the visitor wanders around and under the vines’ birthplace, and submerges underground to get in touch with the brand's history through an interactive experience and a series of sensory activations.

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

The architecture of this scenery is an extension of the productive dry stone terraces where vines grow and borrows the dynamic and roughness of the natural and traditional productive landscape in order to blend into the valley.

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann
LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Together with the experience in the Kifisia premises, LIKNON showcases not only the origins of Metaxa but also the continuation and expansion of its production circle beyond its limits, through experimental new products and practices, as well as the exciting exploration of the drink’s textures when it is found in a table with local goods.

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, Beam
© Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann

Instead of a building, Liknon is a landscape, borrowing the dynamic of manmade stonewalls that blend into the valley. Following the traces of an ancient path, it unravels onto consecutive plateaus held by "pezoules", taking the visitor on a walkthrough around and under the vines’ birthplace, submerging underground in order to get in touch with the roots of the brand through an interactive experience and a series of sensory activations.

LIKNON Museum / K-Studio - Exterior Photography
© Nikos Daniilidis

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Samos, Greece

Cite: "LIKNON Museum / K-Studio" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

