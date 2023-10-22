Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design

Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design

Save
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design

Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, BeamHibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Beam, Chair, WindowsHibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - More Images+ 52

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Botucatu, Brazil
  • Architects: F.studio arquitetura + design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carlos Motta, Dalato Marcenaria, Deca, Julia Krantz, Luxes Esquadrias, REKA, Revestimento Atlas, Sung Pyo Hong, Umauma
  • Project Team: Flavia Araújo, Fernando Fernandes, Felipe Vargas, Isabelle Cruz, Laura Marins, Paula Marins
  • Woodwork: Luiza Campi
  • 3D: João Oliveira
  • Construction: Ricardo Athias
  • City: Botucatu
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. On a 5,000 m2 plot of land located in the Demétria de Botucatu region (São Paulo SP, Brazil), the 420m2 Casa Hibisco (Hibiscus House) stands out exuberantly through the undergrowth of the Cerrado of São Paulo and the Atlantic forest, bringing with it the history of resources found in the region and the concern about its impact on the environment in which it is inserted.

Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Fran Parente

The structural premise of the house is in the Aroeira (pepper tree) pillars, which come from the old building that existed on the site: a small residence whose structure and foundation were used as a starting point for the new home of Tatiana Antunes' residence and the Saúva Institute – an Artist Residency program founded by the client.

Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Fran Parente

Another technique used to enhance local resources were the three walls made of Ramed Earth, also present in the main residence; where the land in its composition comes from the region with the intention of starring the colors of the São Paulo Cerrado. The base for the 3 structural walls was made of cyclopean concrete from the reuse of bricks from the demolition of the original house.

Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Image 55 of 57
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Fran Parente

Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Fran Parente

The project is divided into two main parts, one of them being the owner and resident's house, with a main leisure environment, with an elevated wooden deck and the other two buildings representing the second structural language of the project: made of metallic structure in tones In burgundy red, you can find the rooms of the artistic residence and the studio completely equipped for the immersive experience of the artistic process for the Institute, which were designed in this language so that they could be quickly built and easy to maintain, without causing too much impact for local biomes.

Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
F.studio arquitetura + design
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design" [Casa Hibisco / F.studio arquitetura + design] 22 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008599/hibiscus-house-fstudio-arquitetura-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags