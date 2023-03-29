Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place

+ 35

Graphic : Jakub Karlík

Light Design : Maxo Simko, Jan Poš

Sculpture : Mikoláš Zika, Jan Bejcha

City : Praha 7

Country : Czech Republic

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We proudly invite you to the public space/nightclub on the river. We are injecting life into the Vltavska underpass, which lost its transit purpose between Hlavkuv bridge and became a place that citizens of Prague try to avoid while visiting the transport intersection at Vltavska. We replaced the vacancy and darkness with freestyle activities’ spots in two stages.

On the daily menu, you can find a streetball area, a dance floor with mirrors, pole dance, obstacles for freestyle sports, workouts, a bouldering wall, and public art gallery. Design is more focused on skateboard, BMX, and freestyle scooter riders, for those in need of covered areas with artificial light. The water element, the linear stream of the Vltava River, became the key aspect of our design.

Night spa is not dependent on the season, weather, or time of the day. Underpass is proposed to create a safe shared space for its users, pedestrians, and cyclists. The whole underground space went through deep cleaning and surface improvement. The main materials of our design are steel and concrete for long durability and easy maintenance.

The feeling of safety is enhanced with new linear lights in the whole area. For when you are tired, the club has a chill-out zone with a beautiful city view in front of you. The entrance area, which is closer to the public transport hub, is prepared for a pop-up bar and bistro.

We also have a permanent guest: Ollie the Pig. He has a QR code that allows you to support the underprivileged sector of society, who lost their homes and accommodates in the area, through the transparent account of Prague 7. We are all neighbors. Have fun!