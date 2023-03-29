Submit a Project Advertise
World
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior PhotographyVltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior PhotographyVltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Exterior PhotographyVltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Exterior PhotographyVltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Skatepark
Praha 7, Czech Republic
  • Architects: RE_place, U / U studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1810
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jiří Kotal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bazenyshop, Elstav lighting, Foilwrap, Kondor, Lumen Elektro, TBG Metrostav
  • Lead Architects : Jiří Kotal, Martin Hrouda, Andrea Nováková, Marek Peřík, Lukáš Kalivoda, Jan Maleček, Martin Kontra, Richard Preisler
  • Skatepark Contractor : Bonidee Skateparks
  • Graphic : Jakub Karlík
  • Light Design : Maxo Simko, Jan Poš
  • Sculpture : Mikoláš Zika, Jan Bejcha
  • City : Praha 7
  • Country : Czech Republic
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography
© Jiří Kotal

Text description provided by the architects. We proudly invite you to the public space/nightclub on the river. We are injecting life into the Vltavska underpass, which lost its transit purpose between Hlavkuv bridge and became a place that citizens of Prague try to avoid while visiting the transport intersection at Vltavska. We replaced the vacancy and darkness with freestyle activities’ spots in two stages. 

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jiří Kotal
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jiří Kotal
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Exterior Photography
© Jiří Kotal
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Image 39 of 40
Axo

On the daily menu, you can find a streetball area, a dance floor with mirrors, pole dance, obstacles for freestyle sports, workouts, a bouldering wall, and public art gallery. Design is more focused on skateboard, BMX, and freestyle scooter riders, for those in need of covered areas with artificial light. The water element, the linear stream of the Vltava River, became the key aspect of our design.

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Jiří Kotal
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography
© Jiří Kotal

Night spa is not dependent on the season, weather, or time of the day. Underpass is proposed to create a safe shared space for its users, pedestrians, and cyclists. The whole underground space went through deep cleaning and surface improvement. The main materials of our design are steel and concrete for long durability and easy maintenance.

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography, Column, Beam, Handrail
© Jiří Kotal

The feeling of safety is enhanced with new linear lights in the whole area. For when you are tired, the club has a chill-out zone with a beautiful city view in front of you. The entrance area, which is closer to the public transport hub, is prepared for a pop-up bar and bistro. 

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography
© Jiří Kotal
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography
© Jiří Kotal
Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography
© Jiří Kotal

We also have a permanent guest: Ollie the Pig. He has a QR code that allows you to support the underprivileged sector of society, who lost their homes and accommodates in the area, through the transparent account of Prague 7. We are all neighbors. Have fun!

Vltavská Underground / U / U studio + RE_place - Interior Photography
© Jiří Kotal

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Hlávkův most, ostrov Štvanice 858, 170 00 Praha 7-Holešovice, Czech Republic

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
